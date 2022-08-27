Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
Church worried about congregation's safety after Black Lives Matter, Pride flags found burned
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flag decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
Durham opens new year with new school, new dress code
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham opens new year with new school, new dress code. Principal James Hopkins and staff welcomed the student body to Lyons Farm Elementary School in...
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
New elementary school opens in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
DOT plans for VinFast could impact Chatham County equine clinic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. DOT plans for VinFast could impact Chatham County equine clinic. Along Pea Ridge Road, Performance Equine Veterinary Clinic has been open for less than a...
New office developments could bring over 14,000 new workers to downtown Raleigh
New office developments could bring over 14,000 new workers to downtown Raleigh. Developers, small business owners, and city leaders gather at the Raleigh Convention Center for the State of Downtown report, which will highlight current market trends and provide comprehensive market analysis of key Downtown Raleigh data, demographics, and future projects.
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
Former Sunday school teacher sentenced to 87 years+
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. Reporter: Brian Shrader.
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
Kenly votes 3-2 to end contract with town manager
Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
Police investigating after person shot, killed in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers responded to Hillsborough Road where they found a person had been shot and killed. Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. WRAL News is...
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Troopers looking for driver after child hurt in hit-and-run
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark...
