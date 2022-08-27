ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham opens new year with new school, new dress code

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham opens new year with new school, new dress code. Principal James Hopkins and staff welcomed the student body to Lyons Farm Elementary School in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL

New elementary school opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

New office developments could bring over 14,000 new workers to downtown Raleigh

New office developments could bring over 14,000 new workers to downtown Raleigh. Developers, small business owners, and city leaders gather at the Raleigh Convention Center for the State of Downtown report, which will highlight current market trends and provide comprehensive market analysis of key Downtown Raleigh data, demographics, and future projects.
RALEIGH, NC
#Firefox
WRAL

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Former Sunday school teacher sentenced to 87 years+

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. Reporter: Brian Shrader.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Kenly votes 3-2 to end contract with town manager

Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
KENLY, NC
WRAL

Police investigating after person shot, killed in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers responded to Hillsborough Road where they found a person had been shot and killed. Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. WRAL News is...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Troopers looking for driver after child hurt in hit-and-run

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

