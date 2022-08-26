DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”

2 DAYS AGO