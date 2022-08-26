ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child

Quarter Acre is a new neighborhood restaurant opening in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Emily Loving) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

West Dallas’ El Gordo Seafood is opening a Bishop Arts location

The owners of El Gordo Seafood are preparing to open an Oak Cliff restaurant at 451 West Davis at Woodlawn, next door to the Luna Metaphysical shop. A sign went up in the past few days announcing that the establishment, which has a well-loved (based on 70+ Google reviews and a star rating of 4.7) location, a hidden gem some reviewers remarked, at Bernal and Abilene in West Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Burgers, whiskey, tacos and loud brews head to Grapevine, Ritz flags Las Colinas, while pinball lights up Trinity Groves

<div>More good things are heading west in 2023. In Irving, the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas takes over management at the four-star Four Seasons Resort and Club Las Colinas when the calendar flips into next year (You remember that, right? We told you all about that here.) Renderings we’ve seen of John Tesar’s planned Knife Italian steakhouse there look stunning.
GRAPEVINE, TX
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
DALLAS, TX
livelocalmagazines.com

10 Hot Brunch Spots

If you’re looking for farm-fresh comfort food and amazingly delicious craft cocktails for brunch, look no further than Whiskey Cake. All of their dishes are served with fresh ingredients and flavors straight from the farm. But don’t forget to try a piece of their namesake, whiskey cake!. 2)...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location

Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

What $1.5 Million Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

This spacious 1961 home is full of potential for the right buyer. Situated on 5.94 acres with a pool and pergola, the interior features dual primary suites, five fireplaces, and a den measuring more than 800 square feet in size. Aaron Jistel for ListingSpark. $1,675,000, 5351 Miller Ave., Lower Greenville.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Hungry Without a Trust Fund

Tired of cocktails that cost as much as a meal, and meals that cost as much as your car payment? (And we wish that were just a witty analogy.) In Dallas, that seems the norm now, as the wicked combo of inflation and gentrification is on track to drain every last cent out of your bank account. Even so, if you think that eating good food shouldn’t involve a loan officer, you may still be in luck — at least for the time being.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
PLANO, TX
flower-mound.com

Dirty Cajun Now Open

We can’t wait to try this one! Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is now open at 1913 Justin Rd., Suite 101, in the Shops of Flower Mound shopping mall. The New Orleans inspired restaurant offers almost any kind of seafood and freshwater delicacy you’re craving, even fried gator. Their menu also includes spicy jambalaya, crawfish cornbread, fried seafood basket combos, crab legs, and much more. For dessert, indulge in beignets, deep fried brownies, or pecan pie.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

