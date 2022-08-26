The state Department of Agriculture is asking Everett residents to look out for an oversized grasshopper not native to the U.S. Federal entomologists have recently confirmed the first sighting of an Egyptian grasshopper in Washington. The giant insect, which has distinctive vertically striped eyes, was spotted by an Everett resident in April, said WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO