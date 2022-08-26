Read full article on original website
Nina Gail Hembree, Clinton
Nina Gail Hembree, age 78 of Clinton, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, August 27th, 2022. Nina was a member of the Red Hat Society, specifically the Tennessee Sassy Red Hatters. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton but enjoyed visiting several other churches in the area. Every summer, at the Anderson County Fair, Nina volunteered to work in the flower department. She enjoyed it very much. Nina loved her pets, crafting, gardening, TN football, shopping, watching musicals, and making handmade blankets to give to family members and friends.
Sandra Rae Cotton Chambers Spurling, Deer Lodge
Sandra Rae Cotton Chambers Spurling, age 69 of Deer Lodge, Tn went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022, at her home in Deer Lodge with her family by her side. She was born June 21, 1953, to the late Tommy & Wilma Cotton. In...
Reverend George Waldo, Spring City
The Reverend George Waldo, 82, of Spring City went home to be with the Jesus he preached so fervently about on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born to Perry and Martha LouVenie (Kerns) Waldo, George was the youngest of twelve children. A lifelong resident of the Roddy community, George was an ordained Baptist minister, pastoring churches in Oakdale, Monterey, Evensville, and others in over fifty years of ministry. He loved his family, his westerns, his Tennessee Vols, and, above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Larry Richard Schenk, Oliver Springs
Larry Richard Schenk, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 7, 1953, in North Carolina to the late Sheldon and Loretta Schenk. More than anything, Larry loved to ride his motorcycle. Live to ride and ride to live!
Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, 99
Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, age 99, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born in Talladega, Alabama on June 27, 1923, to Ralph & Annie Burns. In 1945, Cat graduated with a BA in Sociology from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where she served as Treasurer of her senior class. After the war, she worked in social services before marrying James Ronald Gray, a professional engineer. They moved first to Pennsylvania and then to Oak Ridge where they raised their four children. She dedicated herself fully to her family and enjoyed a variety of family travel, dancing, camping, and boating, as well as personal hobbies including bridge, book clubs, and investment clubs. She was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge for 70 years.
Marie Howard-Murphy, Rockwood
Mrs. Marie Howard-Murphy, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 31, 1955, in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard “Bill” Scott, Sr. and Louise Elizabeth Scott; husband, Ford “Pat” Murphy; and sister, Imogene Findley.
Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, Oak Ridge
Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was a former research engineer, research and development director, educator, and professional leader, in addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born October 24, 1929, in Chaffee, Missouri, he was the son of Charles P. and Alma K. Scott. He spent his boyhood in Missouri and received his BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1951. He served on active duty as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army National Guard for three years from 1951-1953. He joined the staff of the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge in 1953, and then transferred to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in 1957, where he was a member of the Chemical Technology Division.
Norma Jean King Harris, Kingston
Norma Jean King Harris of Kingston, TN passed through Heaven’s Gate on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born August 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jess Kelsey Douglas and Eunice Ardella Douglas of Harlan, Kentucky. Above all things, Jean was a follower of Jesus. She spent her life sharing and teaching the gospel to all those she came to know. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston, where she was a devoted leader in both WMU and Missions. Jean also served as a missionary with the International Missions Board in South Africa and through FBC Kingston in Venezuela, Mexico, and multiple other North American mission sites. In her later years, she was dedicated to the Jail Ministries in East TN where she was instrumental in leading Bible study.
Lavada Hicks Robbins, 92, Clinton
Lavada Hicks Robbins was Born June 4, 1930, in Skelton, WV. Lavada was a published author of Poetry and 2 fictional books. She loved music and wrote several songs. She was a child of God, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lafollette. Preceded in death by:. Father and...
Opal Mae Gill, Heiskell
Opal Mae Gill, age 86, of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Anderson County to Willie and Cora Smith and was raised in the Dutch Valley Community in Clinton, TN. She attended Clinton High School and later retired as the Supervisor of School Nutrition for Anderson County Schools. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Barbara Kay Easter, Rockwood
Mrs. Barbara Kay Easter, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her fur babies and her family and will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Treadway and Evelyn Hickey, her husband, David Easter, brother, Ronnie Treadway, brothers-in-law, Tommy Crabtree, and Wayne Crabtree.
Carleen Bullock Thurman, Clinton
Carleen Bullock Thurman, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Canterfield Assisted Living. Carleen was a member of Second Baptist Church and retired from TVA after 30-plus years of service. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1954 and was a member of the Clinton High School marching band.
Kory Robert Jones, 29
Kory Robert Jones was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. He was the best surprise, born on August 11th, 1993 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Kory grew to be a strong-willed and bold man. He was always quick to help, to challenge, and to make you laugh. He loved his family and God fiercely and will be especially remembered as an amazing dad and uncle. Kory passed from this earth to the peace of Heaven on August 22nd, 2022.
Joye Camille Fulson, Wartburg
Joye Camille Fulson, age 51 peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family. Joye was born on January 13, 1971, to Patricia & Ellis Lyles. Joye never met a stranger and had love to give. She will always be remembered by the...
John Robert Carver, Oak Ridge
John Robert Carver, Oak Ridge, TN died August 27, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton, TN while under VA hospice care, after valiantly fighting multiple health issues including cancer, congestive heart failure, and diabetes. Mr. Carver was born November 19, 1934, in Chattanooga, TN, and moved to Oak Ridge in...
Vickey Ray Jeffers, Fort Worth, TX (formerly of Oakdale)
Vickey Ray Jeffers, formally of Oakdale residing in Fort Worth, TX passed away on August 23, 2022, at his home in Fort Worth surrounded by family. Vic as known by many was a retired MSgt of 20 years in the United States Air Force, 17-year postal carrier with the United States Postal Service, and formally the Mayor of the City of Oakdale.
Karen Sue McIntosh
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Karen Sue McIntosh of Knoxville, Tennessee. Karen was born May 7, 1952, in Knoxville, and passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, and Clara Mae Woods...
