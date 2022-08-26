Norma Jean King Harris of Kingston, TN passed through Heaven’s Gate on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born August 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jess Kelsey Douglas and Eunice Ardella Douglas of Harlan, Kentucky. Above all things, Jean was a follower of Jesus. She spent her life sharing and teaching the gospel to all those she came to know. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston, where she was a devoted leader in both WMU and Missions. Jean also served as a missionary with the International Missions Board in South Africa and through FBC Kingston in Venezuela, Mexico, and multiple other North American mission sites. In her later years, she was dedicated to the Jail Ministries in East TN where she was instrumental in leading Bible study.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO