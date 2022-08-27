Read full article on original website
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
Jay-Z Recorded "God Did" In One Take, According To Young Guru
Jay-Z's incredible verse on DJ Khaled's God Did has remained a talking point since the album's release on Friday. As people closest to Hov hyped up his performance as one of his best to date, Jay-Z didn't disappoint in his nearly 4-minute verse. He reflected on the viral moment on the red carpet when he ran into Kelly Rowland, detailed turning "cocaina into champagne," and cleared the air on any speculation that he and Meek Mill have friction.
Joe Budden Doesn't Believe Jay-Z's "God Did" Bars Were His Best
He's one of the most successful and celebrated artists in music, so it comes as no surprise that Jay-Z stole the show on DJ Khaled's God Did. The rapper's appearance on the title track is still a conversation piece in and outside of Hip Hop, and recently, The Joe Budden Podcast debated where those bars stood in comparison to the entirety of the Roc Nation mogul's catalog. We've been sharing reactions from both the public and Hov's peers as the rapper's rhymes are picked apart word for word, but despite the praise, Budden doesn't believe this is Hov's best.
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
Ari Fletcher Responds to Moneybagg Yo Break Up Rumors: ‘Happy, Paid and Single!’
Ari Fletcher is officially single. After social media buzzed about the status of Fletcher and now ex-bae, Moneybagg Yo, she issued a brief yet clarifying statement online. “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!” she wrote online. The tweet came after Moneybagg Yo was on hand at her...
MSNBC's Ari Melber Breaks Down Jay-Z's "GOD DID" Verse
Ari Melber dedicated a recent segment of his MSNBC show on the US's “war on drugs” to breaking down Jay-Z's verse on DJ Khaled's new album, GOD DID. In the segment, Melber discussed the “draconian” drug laws in the US, how enforcement of those laws is applied unfairly, as well as Jay-Z’s marijuana company.
Leonardo DiCaprio Splits From Girlfriend Of 4 Years, Camila Morrone: Report
Another long-term Hollywood couple has said their goodbyes, PEOPLE reports. On Tuesday (August 30), sources confirmed to the outlet that The Great Gatsby star Leonardo DiCaprio and his 25-year-old girlfriend have gone their separate ways, although reps for both parties declined to comment. Camila Morrone in 2021 -- Presley Ann/Getty...
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
GloRilla Locks In With Yo Gotti On Her New Single "Blessed"
GloRilla's had the summer on smash with the release of her single, "F.N.F." It became the quintessential City Girl anthem for summer 2022, earning praise and co-signs from artists like Yo Gotti and Travis Scott. However, with her newly announced deal with CMG, it looks like she's revving up for the release of her debut project.
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
The State of Jay-Z and the “God Did” Verse
Charles Holmes brings on writer Paul Thompson to discuss the state of Jay-Z. The rapper recently appeared on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” with a four-minute verse fans and critics have called one of his best in years. Charles and Paul discuss whether the 52-year-old rapper is as significant an artist as he used to be, and where his career goes from here.
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
Z-Ro Involved In Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth's Crew In Leaked Video
50 Cent took over Houston for his annual Tycoon Weekend, and it appears that it was nothing short of eventful. While Fif and crew blew money and rallied up the squad, it looks like there was some trouble outside of the venue. Trae tha Truth attends the "Martin: The Reunion"...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Female Artists Lit Up the Stage With Their Performances
Some of the most prominent female rappers in the industry have graced the BET Hip Hop Awards stage for show-stopping performances of their most significant records. As we gear up for hip hop music and culture’s biggest night, we’re looking back at some of the funniest entertainers to host, biggest wins, and unforgettable performances, including some of the most prominent female artists to light up the stage, the like of Cardi B., Young M.A., Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Take a look below, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Irv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"
Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.
Yung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"
Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.
DaBaby's Booking Agent Suggests Promoters Are To Blame For Canceled New Orleans Concert: Report
No one truly knows why DaBaby's concert in New Orleans was canceled so abruptly, but there have been rumors floating about. We previously reported that the North Carolina rapper's show—which was being handled by Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver of Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30—was axed, and reports surfaced stating that the reason behind the cancelation was poor ticket sales. Sources stated that less than 500 people purchased tickets according to NOLA.com's report from Ticketmaster's seating chart.
"Beverly Hills Cop 4" To Star Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Alongside Eddie Murphy
As Eddie Murphy prepares to bring back his famous Beverly Hills Cop leading character, Alex Foley, the actor is expected to be joined by a cast of famous faces, including Kendrick Lamar collaborator Taylour Paige and (500) Days of Summer star Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The news was reported by Deadline on...
Kanye West Gives GAP Executives An Ultimatum
Apparently, things aren't moving too smoothly between Kanye West and GAP. The retail giant and the hip-hop mogul have been working closely together but it seems like they don't want to let Ye be Ye. The rapper hit the 'Gram last night where he revealed that GAP was holding a meeting without him. This morning, he accused the GAP of biting Yeezy x Balenciaga designs.
Rick Ross Announces "The Biggest" Wingstop Sandwich With 12 Flavors
Rick Ross is always getting to the bag. Despite receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the Miami bred rapper is still focused on building his franchise. On Tuesday (August 30), Ross took to Instagram to announce that his chicken wing chain is getting into the chicken sandwich business with "The Biggest Chicken Sandwich." He shared with his 15.7 million followers, "THE BIGGEST Now has a chicken sandwich In 12 flavors."
