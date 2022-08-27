ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Ron Nehls
4d ago

13, he knew he did something wrong enough to shut all the lights off and hide, he's competent to stand trial. Send him off to a group home till he's old enough to commit another murder. Most "children" know you don't kill others at a very young age, no matter what the circumstance is!

Jay Rummell
4d ago

13 is old enough to know right from wrong they should be tried as Adults especially in cases like this my prayers go out to all the families who have had to go through such a horrible crime, these kids now days are like the kids in the movie Children of the corn,

cleveland19.com

Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect on the loose, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serial Downtown Cleveland bike theft suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Cleveland Police said the first breaking and entering and theft happened on Aug. 1 when he walked to the parking facility at 515 Euclid Ave. The suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH

