The Brewers get one of their most valuable players this season back prior to a weekend series against the Cubs

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
The Brewers did get some positive injury news Friday as Jace Peterson was activated from the injured list after missing six weeks with a left elbow sprain.

Peterson was batting .255/.325/.439 before being place on the IL coming out of the all-star break in July. He had been one of the most valuable members of the Brewers prior to the injury and is still second on the team in wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference.

He will likely emerge in a platoon with Luis Urías at third base while also utilizing his versatility to play elsewhere from time to time.

“When he’s not around, you just have less options," Counsell said. "It’s harder to maneuver or go in a different direction because Jace often provides an answer or an option at some of those positions. You’re just not able to do that.”

Peterson saw action both at the plate and in the field over three games during a rehab stint with high-Class A Wisconsin. Getting full-effort swings in on his elbow was the biggest hurdle to clear before returning and it appears Peterson has done so.

“Pain-free, that was the main thing,” he said. “Just kind of gave it a little bit of extra time waiting on the swings but I feel like we’re in a good spot with it.”

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

