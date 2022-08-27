ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Tech right tackles not short on physical tools

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjWIS_0hX8EwIW00

Stephen Hamby needs to find one good man to play right tackle for the Red Raiders. The Texas Tech offensive line coach says he for sure would have that man if he could combine the best physical attributes of Monroe Mills and Ty Buchanan, the two transfers vying for the job.

"They both shock me in different ways," Hamby said this week. "Monroe has a ludicrous anchor. He's built like a brick house somehow, and he can take on the point of attack. Ty is literally one of the most flexible, freakish athletes I've ever been around.

"And so, if you had both of those people in one body, they'd probably be already playing on Sunday."

Hamby made the comments when asked if there's an offensive lineman who has stood out to him.

Both are transfers, Mills from Oklahoma State and Buchanan from Southern California. Mills is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore from Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton, and Buchanan is a 6-6, 295-pound redshirt freshman from Corpus Christi Calallen who was a Texas state top-100 recruit.

Mills has been running with the first team since spring practice when he was on the field for all 15 sessions. That gave him an edge on Buchanan, who didn't transfer from USC to Tech until after the spring semester.

Looking into the future

Texas Tech on Friday released a few new artist's renderings related to its recently announced $200 million football facilities project. Among them is a view of the Red Raiders' team entrance to the field at Jones AT&T Stadium from a new south end zone building.

As previously described, it shows fans flanking the team as the players pass through a walkway at the center of the building that opens on to the field behind the south-end goalpost.

Tech plans to start work on the project as soon as the 2022 regular season ends. Two Tech athletics officials said last week that fundraising for the project has reached nearly $75 million in pledges with another $10 million in pledges expected this fall. The department wants to top $100 million in commitments in time for the scheduled groundbreaking in late November.

Tech plans to fund a substantial portion of the project with revenue from suites, loge boxes and club seats that will be included in the four-level south end zone building.

"I believe if we can raise $100 million privately that we'll be able to service the revenue bonds on the other $100 million," Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said Friday after the Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon.

Hocutt said he wants to go beyond $100 million in private fundraising to lessen the need to use additional money from the department's annual operating budget.

"That project, we're going to hit our goal," he said. "There's too much excitement and too much interest in it, so I'm really confident we'll meet our goal there."

Sounds of football

Texas Tech hosts Murray State in the season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Tech coach Joey McGuire has made getting turnovers from his defense a point of emphasis, so much so that he's planned sound effects.

When the Red Raiders take away the football, the siren from the horror film "The Purge" will be played over the Jones AT&T Stadium public address system. Tech players already are hearing that sound as a backdrop when they go through the daily turnover circuit in practice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#South Texas#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma State#Usc#The Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Business Burglarized Just Hours After Grand Opening

A Lubbock business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary just hours after its grand opening. The owner, Liza Gomez, took to Facebook to share about her business being broken into and robbed just after it had opened for business. The business opened on Thursday, August 25th at 1808 Clovis Road in Lubbock. Gomez posted, "5 months after I get my store and the day of my grand opening, my store was robbed."
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details

LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
towntalkradio.com

Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
LEVELLAND, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy