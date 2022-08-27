ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Metro offers transportation for care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

By Times staff report
 5 days ago
El Paso residents can use Sun Metro’s services to get to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center starting Wednesday.

“At Sun Metro we value El Paso’s active military and veteran community. This new service connects the public to the new WBAMC, fills a service gap for our residents, and strengthens our partnership with Fort Bliss,” said Ellen Smyth, chief transit and field operations officer for the city of El Paso.

People who receive medical care at the new military hospital at 18511 Highlander Medics St. should call Sun Metro’s Customer Care Service Center at 915-212-3333 during regular business hours to learn more about the new service. They also can visit SunMetro.net. LIFT customers can call 915-212-0100. Service can be scheduled Monday through Friday for upcoming health care appointments.

The LIFT paratransit service also will provide service to the new military hospital from Monday through Friday and will be available for all El Paso residents who qualify for existing paratransit services.

