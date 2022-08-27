ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Exclusive DAY.MVS XL Sets From Purple Disco Machine, DJ Minx, Vintage Culture & More

By Katie Bain
 5 days ago

The second annual DAY.MVS XL went down in San Diego , Calif., earlier this month, and we’ve got the music to prove it.

Produced by the same crew that puts on San Diego’s longstanding CRSSD festival — and happening at the city’s Waterfront Park, where CRSSD also goes down — DAY.MVS XL 2022 hosted a lineup including Eric Prydz, Duke Dumont, Spencer Brown, Nastia, Dixon and Claptone, with 27 acts altogether playing over two stages during the weekend event.

Like CRSSD before it, DAY.MVS XL is a boutique festival that offers an alternative to larger, more commercialized events, with its manageable scale, discerning lineups, and down-to-earth vibe making it a destination for mature dance fans looking to get into the groove outside the confines of a club or mega-fest.

To get a sense of what went down (or to simply relive the good time you had there), we’ve got six exclusive DAY.MVS XL sets from German disco giant Purple Disco Machine, San Diego’s own Ciara B, Detroit legend DJ Minx, L.A.-based Dirtybird mainstay VNSSA, Brazilian phenom Vintage Culture and Billboard 2022 one to watch Bklava. Turn up your speakers and check them out below.

And if you like what you hear, the next iteration of CRSSD happens this September 24-25 back in Waterfront Park with a lineup featuring Jamie xx, Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, Caribou, Fred Again.. Duck Sauce and more.

Purple Disco Machine

FNGRS CRSSD · Purple Disco Machine @ Northside | DAY.MVS XL ’22

Ciara B

FNGRS CRSSD · Ciara B @ Southside | DAY.MVS XL ’22

DJ Minx

FNGRS CRSSD · DJ Minx @ Southside | DAY.MVS XL ’22

VNSSA

FNGRS CRSSD · VNSSA @ Northside | DAY.MVS XL ’22

Vintage Culture

FNGRS CRSSD · Vintage Culture @ Northside | DAY.MVS XL ’22

BKLAVA

FNGRS CRSSD · BKLAVA @ Northside | DAY.MVS XL '22

