ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Penn State ready for Purdue

In just three days the Penn state football team will open its season on Fox56 on the road at Purdue. This will be the 7th straight time the lions open their Big ten schedule on the road and the first time they play the Boilermakers since 2019. James Franklin, Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Dallas man charged with possession, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas man was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Officials say 52-year-old Patrick Raymond Russin possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County for over a year. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says...
DALLAS, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate after woman sends $450K in Tinder scam

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 65-year-old woman from Hazleton sent approximately $450,000 to someone she met on Tinder. According to State Police, the woman had been sending money through various apps to the person over the course of five years. Officials say certain transactions were delivered via Cash...
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
WOLF

Local Colleges Plan for Loan Forgiveness

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been a week since President Biden has announced a loan forgiveness program for borrowers. According to the White House, borrowers are eligible to receive from $10,000 up to $20,000 depending on income. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with two local colleges and brings...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man dies after crashing into building in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 56-year-old man from Middleburg was pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle into a building in Beavertown on Tuesday afternoon. According to Middleburg Police, Ronald D. Shutika died in the crash. First responders were called to the scene at 1:51 PM and found a...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Wiffle Ball#Sports Medicine#Little League Baseball#Team Australia#Lycoming Co#Upmc#Australian#Unbe
WOLF

LCCF cook charged with delivering drugs to inmate

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A cook working at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested late last week after an undercover sting allegedly revealed that he was bringing controlled substances into the prison for cash payouts and distributing the drugs to an inmate. According to our newsgathering partners at...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy