WOLF
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
WOLF
Penn State ready for Purdue
In just three days the Penn state football team will open its season on Fox56 on the road at Purdue. This will be the 7th straight time the lions open their Big ten schedule on the road and the first time they play the Boilermakers since 2019. James Franklin, Penn...
WOLF
Dallas man charged with possession, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas man was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Officials say 52-year-old Patrick Raymond Russin possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County for over a year. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says...
WOLF
PSP investigate after woman sends $450K in Tinder scam
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 65-year-old woman from Hazleton sent approximately $450,000 to someone she met on Tinder. According to State Police, the woman had been sending money through various apps to the person over the course of five years. Officials say certain transactions were delivered via Cash...
WOLF
Water rescue, lost power, downed trees reported following heavy rain in Schuylkill Co.
SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Schuylkill County was hit with heavy rain just after 2:30 PM on Tuesday, causing minor flooding and downed trees throughout the county. According to Skook News, the hardest hit areas were throughout the western and southern areas of the county. Frailey Township and the Donaldson...
WOLF
Local Colleges Plan for Loan Forgiveness
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been a week since President Biden has announced a loan forgiveness program for borrowers. According to the White House, borrowers are eligible to receive from $10,000 up to $20,000 depending on income. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar caught up with two local colleges and brings...
WOLF
PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect
BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
WOLF
Man dies after crashing into building in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 56-year-old man from Middleburg was pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle into a building in Beavertown on Tuesday afternoon. According to Middleburg Police, Ronald D. Shutika died in the crash. First responders were called to the scene at 1:51 PM and found a...
WOLF
Luzerne County Council votes to approve new ballot sorting machine
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Today Luzerne County Council held a special session about the purchase of a new ballot sorting machine with grant money received from the state. The council voted 6-5 to approve the machine that will be used in the upcoming elections. Luzerne County approved the...
WOLF
LCCF cook charged with delivering drugs to inmate
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A cook working at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested late last week after an undercover sting allegedly revealed that he was bringing controlled substances into the prison for cash payouts and distributing the drugs to an inmate. According to our newsgathering partners at...
