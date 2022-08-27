Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Man accused of killing two in Oak Run held to answer on multiple charges
REDDING, Calif. — The man accused of murdering two people in Oak Run in November was in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney's office says Simone Tikue was held to answer on two murder charges, two robbery...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman sentenced 15 years to life in prison in DUI death
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - On Friday, Aug. 26, a chico woman was sentenced for second-degree murder involving a high-speed drunken collision with another motorist on Highway 70 last year, said Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey. On Feb. 4, 2021, at approximately 11: 25 p.m., Nichole Schalles, 36, was traveling...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for DUI during Anderson checkpoint Tuesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Anderson on Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said one of the three arrests was alcohol-related while the other two were drug-related. Fifteen other drivers were cited for driving a vehicle without a license or...
kymkemp.com
Man Charged With Pistol-whipping Victim for Cigarettes and a Phone
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Preliminary hearing set for Shasta County murder suspect
REDDING, Calif. - The date of the preliminary hearing has been set for a Shasta Lake man suspected of murdering his boyfriend in July. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 52-year-old Peter Attanasio appeared in court Monday morning for a predisposition hearing. The judge set the date for...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for homicide in Whitmore over the weekend
WHITMORE, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Whitmore man Sunday. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 31000 block of Whitmore Road around 11:14 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they say they...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash
CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Whitmore shooting identified, suspect arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Whitmore has been arrested, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Christian Wilding is suspected of shooting and killing 37-year-old Russell Harris on Sunday. Deputies responded to a home on Whitmore Road...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for man they believe left an early-morning shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the shooter responsible for an early-morning shooting in Tehama County Monday. Investigators said they are looking for Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez who they believe left the scene just after the shooting. "We are seeking contact with Mezarodriguez to determine his wellbeing and his...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Man died of gunshot wound in Whitmore
UPDATED 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 - A man died in eastern Shasta County from a gunshot wound, said Shasta County Sheriff Detective Kyle Wallace. Detectives were investigating a report of a gunshot victim made at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday near Whitmore Road and Ponderosa Way. Detective Wallace...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico woman arrested for stabbing her dog
CHICO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Chico woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Sunday morning after she she claimed she was bitten by her dog and had stabbed it with a knife and left it in a nearby field to die, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks
From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify man who died after he was hit by vehicle in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A man who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 273 on the morning of Aug. 18 has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old David Brown of Redding died after he was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. The CHP said the...
actionnewsnow.com
Fremont man dies in motorcycle crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Highway 36 west of Platina, about 30 miles southwest of Redding. Officers said the driver was 51-year-old Kevin Burgess of Fremont.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico announces interim police chief
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has announced Captain Billy Aldridge has been appointed as the interim chief of police, effective Sept. 23. In June, current Police Chief Matt Madden announced his plans to retire after completing 25 years with the Chico Police Department. City Manager Mark Sorensen announced...
Comments / 0