thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
WAFF
Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County.
WDEF
Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
One injured in crash on Highway 31 during I-65 closure
One person was injured in a crash on the detour route from the closure of part of I-65. A new detour route has been created to avoid the crash.
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
WAFF
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
Package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in it stopped by postal inspectors
A DeKalb County man was arrested after a package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine inside was stopped by postal inspectors.
msn.com
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
2022 SugarFest in Arab is making life sweeter
Arab's 2022 SugarFest is set for September 3, with activities for the kids, live music, food and fireworks!
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
wbrc.com
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
WAFF
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the people of Fort Payne had the chance to tell city leaders what their thoughts were on a new Food City grocery store costing $3 million in a public meeting. The people were split between being for or against the expensive investment. The people...
Update on last week’s Tragic Helicopter Crash
The TBI has released new details regarding a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two law enforcement officers, THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett. Officials with the TBI say the two men were working normal operation for the Governor’s Task Force on Marijuana Eradication, but...
WAFF
Where to go during a mental health emergency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
