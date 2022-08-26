ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
WDEF

Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Accidents
Public Safety
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
On Target News

Update on last week’s Tragic Helicopter Crash

The TBI has released new details regarding a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two law enforcement officers, THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett. Officials with the TBI say the two men were working normal operation for the Governor’s Task Force on Marijuana Eradication, but...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Where to go during a mental health emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

