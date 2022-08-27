Read full article on original website
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
Temper Tantrum? Suspects Might Need Nap Time After Alleged Sculpture Space Vandalism
The case may have been solved, but not in a way that many were expecting. Police say the vandalism at a Central New York arts center was caused by five juveniles, ages eight through eleven. The massive destruction at Sculpture Space that included broken windows, smashed furniture, demolished art projects,...
Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday. The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00pm on August 30, 2022.
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Impala Versus Bikers? Alleged Case of Road Rage in Forestport Sends Man to Hospital
A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County. Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. State Route 28...
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education
"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Car Overturns, Woman Suffers Cut Over Eye After Rear End Crash in Boonville
Two people are recovering after am auto crash in Oneida County. Deputies were called to North Steuben Road in Boonville at approximately 2:20 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for a report of a two-car crash. The Westernville Fire Department and Star Ambulance assisted at the scene as well. When...
Inmate Bites Guard During Search for Contraband at Marcy Correctional: NYSCOPBA
A correctional officer had to be treated for possible exposure after being bitten by a inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility. The CO, another guard and sergeant all sustained injuries in a scuffle that ensued during a recent search for contraband, according to the NYSCOPBA - the union that represent state prison guards.
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Video Catches Upstate NY Woman Attacked by Rabid Fox!
Awww foxes are so cute! Ok, not the ones with rabies, as this woman from Ithaca knows all too well after this encounter. She was on the phone outside her home when surveillance cameras caught the animal walking into the yard. It sneaks right up to her and viciously bites her on the leg. She's caught by total surprise and tries to fight it off, but the fox is relentless. Despite shaking and kicking the animal, he keeps coming back for more, even jumping up into her chest as she continues to to be mauled.
Have You Seen This Beautiful Wall Mural In The Works In Utica?
The cat is out of the bag! People have began to notice this amazing work of art in Utica. Retro Sorrento recently posted on Facebook the incredible work she, along with a few helpers, have been doing at Players of Utica on State Street. The project covers the entire 1500 square foot wall and is dedicated to the past and present theaters in Downtown Utica.
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
East Utica Golf Tournament Presents Check to Local Family
A lot of hope and smiles near the first tee at the Valley View Golf Course in Utica on Monday. Organizers of the East Utica Classic charity golf tournament presented a check to the Hallam Family of Utica, whose daughter Harlow has battled seizures since the age of three months and has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation - one of just five in the world known to have a such a condition, according to event organizers.
