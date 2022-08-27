Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations
GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance
Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
The Post and Courier
Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals
Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Carriers seek extension on temporary cell tower in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will vote Monday night on whether to extend a variance allowing AT&T and T Mobile to continue operating two mobile communications towers in the town. According to their application for extension, if the variance is not extended, citizens in...
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
holycitysinner.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
The Beach Company today announced two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Ward McCarthy (above right) has been hired as an asset management manager at The Beach Company. In this role, he will be leading asset management functions across future multifamily investments, implementing strategies and business plans and overseeing third party management and construction teams. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he spent eight years in various roles at Berkshire Residential Investments and served as vice president at AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets in New York, New York. Originally from Waverly, Ga., McCarthy earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in real estate, as well as his master’s in business administration from The University of Georgia.
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - online auction 9/13/22, Joseph Bisinger
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 20 of South Carolina State Lien Law, Monster Self Storage 760 Travelers Blvd, Summerville S.C. 29485 intends to hold an auction of the stored property stored in the following Unit 83 Joseph Bisinger, Unit 70 Christy Fowler, Unit 70 Christy M Fowler to satisfy an owner's lien default for non-payment of rent and other charges. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.Storageauctions.com ENDING on 09/13/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Sale may be cancelled at any time without notice. Monster Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Contact manager at 843-871-9110 or www.Storageauctions.com for details. AD# 2018235.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office Welcomes Back Kevin Hoffman
SUMMERVILLE, SC — Kevin Hoffman has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office located at 141-A North Main Street. A member of the award-winning Jim Mills Group, Kevin is a consistently top-producing agent who has earned numerous sales and customer-satisfaction accolades during his 30-year career. He attributes his success to his ability to connect with his clients and truly understand their needs, as well as his commitment to exceeding client expectations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
Road closing Wednesday for Glenn McConnell Widening Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will close a West Ashley road Wednesday as crews work on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project. Goodwill Way will close Wednesday, August 31 and remain closed until Friday, September 2. The hours of closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Traffic will detour through Mary Ader […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's ex-Colony House and Harbour Club building eyed for a boutique hotel
The latest tussle over the spread of hotels in downtown Charleston has landed on quiet Prioleau Street, on the same spot where an early 19th-century warehouse was transformed into one of the peninsula's largest and splashiest restaurants in the late 1960s — decades before the city began to really step up its culinary game.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County passes new rules on animal restraint
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council approved new laws outlining how dogs are tethered and kenneled in the county during its Aug. 23 meeting. The new new laws regarding animal restraint are now in place in Georgetown County and will begin being actively enforced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the county.
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
islandeyenews.com
Historic Ordinance Discovered And Removed At Fort Sumter
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, historic ordnance was discovered by a visitor within Fort Sumter’s parade ground. According to park policy and public safety, the area was closed and the City of Charleston Police Department Explosive Devices Unit was called in to investigate the discovery. As a precaution the...
Comments / 0