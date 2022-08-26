ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

WAAY-TV

Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
DECATUR, AL
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
wbrc.com

Student suspected of making threat against Oneonta High School

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) – A student suspected of making a threat against Oneonta High School (OHS) has been “sanctioned” as much as state law and Oneonta City Schools’ policies allow, said Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton. Chief Clifton said the OHS’ School Resource Officer and school...
ONEONTA, AL
doppleronline.ca

Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario

Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
UNION GROVE, AL
WAFF

One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has died as a result of a fatal motorcycle-car crash at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Drive on Wednesday night. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the call came in on the crash at 7:36 p.m. and the woman, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the scene.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Cullman County wreck

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL

