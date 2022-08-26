Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
WAFF
State responds to former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for case dismissal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In court documents filed on August 31, attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Blakely have requested the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab. On Thursday, the State of Alabama argued the Circuit Court of Limestone County does not have the authority to hear the request.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Student suspected of making threat against Oneonta High School
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) – A student suspected of making a threat against Oneonta High School (OHS) has been “sanctioned” as much as state law and Oneonta City Schools’ policies allow, said Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton. Chief Clifton said the OHS’ School Resource Officer and school...
doppleronline.ca
Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario
Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
‘I’m happy someone is getting it’: Alabama students react to student loan forgiveness plan
"I'm happy that someone is getting it." That's what one local college student had to say about President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness.
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has died as a result of a fatal motorcycle-car crash at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Drive on Wednesday night. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the call came in on the crash at 7:36 p.m. and the woman, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the scene.
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Cullman County wreck
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
WAFF
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the people of Fort Payne had the chance to tell city leaders what their thoughts were on a new Food City grocery store costing $3 million in a public meeting. The people were split between being for or against the expensive investment. The people...
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
Comments / 1