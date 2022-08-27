ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Forward Arkansas appoints three new members to board

Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. The complete slate of board members for FY23 includes:. Phillip N. Baldwin,...
In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management

Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market

Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods for the University of...
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,810 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,810 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 6,073 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 973 new cases per day in the state,...
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas

The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping

An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer. 40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
