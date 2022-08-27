Read full article on original website
Arkansas eviction fears grow in the post-pandemic era
Rising prices and rising housing costs lead to increasing concerns about foreclosure or eviction in Arkansas.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Arkansas man denied employment due to gender
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man applied for a teaching position he saw on social media, but to his surprise, he received an email back denying him employment due to his gender. For more information on this story, watch the video above.
talkbusiness.net
Forward Arkansas appoints three new members to board
Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. The complete slate of board members for FY23 includes:. Phillip N. Baldwin,...
golfcourseindustry.com
In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management
Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
Local leaders attend grand opening of Maumelle Charter High School
MAUMELLE, Arkansas — An Arkansas high school has been celebrating its first days in a brand new building. Maumelle Charter High School began its first semester a couple of weeks ago, and on Monday, they were able to celebrate an official opening with Governor Hutchinson. The Governor and other...
farmtalknews.com
How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market
Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods for the University of...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,810 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,810 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 6,073 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 973 new cases per day in the state,...
Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend. Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no...
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
KSNB Local4
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas
The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity
High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it's definitely something to write about!
wlds.com
Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping
An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer. 40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
