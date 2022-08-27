Okay, it’s time. Let’s talk about that catfish place I mentioned the other day – Southern Flavor in the charming town of Cave Spring, Ga., not too far from Rome. Southern Flavor was founded in 2011 in nearby Cedartown by James and Bronwyn Bridges, who operate the restaurant together. The Cave Spring location opened in 2013. But running two restaurants is a lot of work and does not leave much time for family, and family is important to the Bridges. For that reason, the Cedartown location was closed the year that the Cave Spring location opened, and today – almost 10 years after opening – it draws loyal fans from Cave Spring, Cedartown, Rome and even Atlanta.

CAVE SPRING, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO