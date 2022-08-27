Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Employee faces charges of defrauding business
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming resident who allegedly stole $115,000 from an Alpharetta business has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Owners of the Zero Odor chemical company in Alpharetta reported to Forsyth County authorities on Feb. 25, that a former employee had been accused of forging checks in the company owners name and had stolen more than $115,000 over a span of three years.
appenmedia.com
Woman reports tags stolen twice in past six months
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a span of six months, an Alpharetta woman says the license plate on her vehicle has been stolen twice while parked at a local apartment complex. The woman told police officers the license plate was stolen from her apartment on Elite Lane in Alpharetta on Aug. 14, while she was away shopping at Goodwill between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
appenmedia.com
Restaurant loses $1,155 in ‘dine and dash’ case
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cabernet on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta reported to police last week that a large group of people fled the restaurant after eating and drinking for several hours on Monday night, leaving an unpaid bill of $1,155. A restaurant manager told police that a reservation had been...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: George Adolphus, Sandy Springs postmaster
George Adolphus became postmaster of the community which would become Sandy Springs in 1934, but it was known as Burdal at the time. Burdal was first named in 1925 when the post office was found at Burdette’s Grocery on Roswell Road, and the name Burdette was combined with another prominent family name, Dalrymple. The post office name officially changed in 1941. (National Archives, U. S. Appointment of Postmasters)
appenmedia.com
Death Notices - Week of September 1st
Ralph Peterson, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 17, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Louise Imogene Gunter, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Ruby Byer, age 95, of Roswell, GA...
appenmedia.com
Roswell honors former Councilman Zapata
ROSWELL, Ga. — Former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata was honored for his contributions to the City of Roswell at a reception and open forum on Aug. 29. Residents, elected officials and family members hailed him as a man of integrity, values and loyalty. Zapata was unable to attend the...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Billy Albertson, from sharecropper to gardening inspiration
When Billy Vernon Albertson (1932–2021) passed away last August our community lost an extraordinary treasure. Born the son of sharecroppers, Billy lived a unique life and became a local celebrity. He was the subject of two books and numerous video and newspaper interviews about his life. He was a link from the present to the past in North Fulton County.
appenmedia.com
Nine tenants at Grove Way apartments remain without options
ROSWELL, Ga. — There are still nine tenants at 199 Grove Way who have not found suitable housing to relocate. Last spring, all 33 tenants, many of whom had been living at the public housing development for more than 20 years, were notified they would need to relocate by the end of August, because the City of Roswell had deemed the property structurally unsound.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek plans to reuse Cauley Creek water plant for makerspace
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek City Council members laid groundwork Aug. 30 for a hands-on learning site in Cauley Creek Park’s old water reclamation plant. The city broke ground on the park in December, with phase one of construction set for completion next summer. Residents are helping determine development of the roughly 30 remaining acres.
appenmedia.com
Brief: Academy Sports opens in Perimeter Center
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Aug. 23 it is opening a location in Perimeter Square Shopping Center. The Texas-based retailer is slated to celebrate the ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 26. The 50,200 square-foot store will carry an assortment of sporting and outdoor merchandise. “Academy Sports +...
appenmedia.com
Northern Ridge announces June Eagle Scouts
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce new Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on June 23, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Sriman Thangaraj, of Troop 143, sponsored...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Catfish, art and maybe more
Okay, it’s time. Let’s talk about that catfish place I mentioned the other day – Southern Flavor in the charming town of Cave Spring, Ga., not too far from Rome. Southern Flavor was founded in 2011 in nearby Cedartown by James and Bronwyn Bridges, who operate the restaurant together. The Cave Spring location opened in 2013. But running two restaurants is a lot of work and does not leave much time for family, and family is important to the Bridges. For that reason, the Cedartown location was closed the year that the Cave Spring location opened, and today – almost 10 years after opening – it draws loyal fans from Cave Spring, Cedartown, Rome and even Atlanta.
