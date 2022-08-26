Read full article on original website
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
Purdue senior, cancer survivor carries on Tyler Trent's legacy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue. A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help. "That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said. It was only...
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
Body found by Harrison bridge may be missing Purdue student
A student reported his friend went missing after the two met on Saturday. The student thinks his friend may have been the body found under Harrison Bridge last week by the West Lafayette Police Department. The student, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation,...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Meteorological summer finishes on a pleasant note
INDIANAPOLIS — While the meteorological summer is ending, there will be plenty of warm days ahead. The summer months — June 1 to Aug. 31 — were dry, but 2022 didn’t land in the top 10 of driest seasons on record. The summer ended with 8.72 inches of rain.
Body found near Whiteland motel, Johnson County Coroner says
The Johnson County Coroner's Office says it's investigating after a dead body was found in a field near a Whiteland motel.
No signs of foul play in Whiteland man's death after body found in field, according to coroner
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a 39-year-old man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning. Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said the body of an unidentified man was found in a field near the Wishing Well Motel, located at 511 S. U.S. 31, around 8:30 a.m.
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
