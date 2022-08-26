ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
WTHR

Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
The Exponent

Body found by Harrison bridge may be missing Purdue student

A student reported his friend went missing after the two met on Saturday. The student thinks his friend may have been the body found under Harrison Bridge last week by the West Lafayette Police Department. The student, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation,...
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
WTHR

IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

