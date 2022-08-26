ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples office, shopping center sell for nearly $27 million

Grant Pohlmann of Psalm 89:11 Holdings LLC purchased the 86,000-square-foot Fountain Park and Olympia Shopping/Office Center, 7935, 7941, 7955 Airport Road N. and 2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road, in North Naples from Fountain Park Retail Center LLC for $26,765,809. The property consists of more than 40 tenants.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Park reopens, other projects to follow, in Fort Myers Beach

Bayside Park is set to reopen in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday morning after a $950,000 improvement project. If you go there now, you’ll see shaded platforms for entertainers and water fountains for both people and their pets. Bayside Park, located at has been undergoing these renovations for the last few months. A few of the other improvements include shade sails, environmentally friendly turf and refurbished brick pavers, benches and a small brick wall for seating.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers office building sells for $1.1 million

Lee Holdings Corp. purchased Cypress Preserve Office Center, a single-story, 4,500-square-foot, multi-tenant building at 4991 Royal Gulf Circle, in Fort Myers from Goldstar Cypress Preserve LLC for $1.1 million. Mike Rivera of Saggio Realty represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fort Myers Aquatic Center
WINKNEWS.com

City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure

Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers

Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?

Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida

Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free seminar for Lee County homeowners seeking property tax relief

An explosion in Southwest Florida home values means you’ll pay more in property taxes, but the Lee County Clerk of Court is hosting a free online seminar Wednesday afternoon on how homeowners can get relief by filing a petition. Filing the petition can be done online for only $15....
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion

Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy