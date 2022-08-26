Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples office, shopping center sell for nearly $27 million
Grant Pohlmann of Psalm 89:11 Holdings LLC purchased the 86,000-square-foot Fountain Park and Olympia Shopping/Office Center, 7935, 7941, 7955 Airport Road N. and 2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road, in North Naples from Fountain Park Retail Center LLC for $26,765,809. The property consists of more than 40 tenants.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Park reopens, other projects to follow, in Fort Myers Beach
Bayside Park is set to reopen in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday morning after a $950,000 improvement project. If you go there now, you’ll see shaded platforms for entertainers and water fountains for both people and their pets. Bayside Park, located at has been undergoing these renovations for the last few months. A few of the other improvements include shade sails, environmentally friendly turf and refurbished brick pavers, benches and a small brick wall for seating.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers office building sells for $1.1 million
Lee Holdings Corp. purchased Cypress Preserve Office Center, a single-story, 4,500-square-foot, multi-tenant building at 4991 Royal Gulf Circle, in Fort Myers from Goldstar Cypress Preserve LLC for $1.1 million. Mike Rivera of Saggio Realty represented the buyer and seller.
FDOT study in Cape Coral looks at widening Burnt Store Rd.
A new study projecting how much traffic is expected to increase in the next two decades is also looking at ways to improve Burnt Store Road by adding extra lanes.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
Continued controversy over future of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Suntex Marinas presented a terms sheet to outline their plan for the Basin, emphasizing that existing tenants would be allowed to stay.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral, Waste Pro close to settlement over service issues
A fight over trash is expected to end this week. Waste Pro accused the City of Cape Coral of not paying for its services after the city said the company didn’t hold up its end of the bargain when it let trash pile up on the streets. Now there...
WINKNEWS.com
Construction ongoing on Fowler Street, but it won’t fix the flooding issue
Drivers have to deal with the fear of getting stuck on a busy street because of heavy flooding. It happens every time there’s rain on Fowler Street. At the moment, part of Fowler Street is closed as crews work on sewage lines, but the construction has nothing to do with the flooding issue.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure
Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
WINKNEWS.com
Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers
Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
WINKNEWS.com
David Lawrence Center wants to bring Alzheimer’s research hub to Southwest Florida
The David Lawrence Center says there are about 20,000 people with Alzheimer’s in Southwest Florida, a disease that affects not only the person living with it but those around them. Alzheimer’s is a disease that gradually causes people to lose their memory. It’s a hard reality for caregivers who...
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
WINKNEWS.com
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?
Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
Woman credits twin sisters for saving her life aboard flight to Fort Myers
Two twin sisters saved a woman's life when she was having a medical emergency on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers earlier this month.
WINKNEWS.com
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
WINKNEWS.com
Free seminar for Lee County homeowners seeking property tax relief
An explosion in Southwest Florida home values means you’ll pay more in property taxes, but the Lee County Clerk of Court is hosting a free online seminar Wednesday afternoon on how homeowners can get relief by filing a petition. Filing the petition can be done online for only $15....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
Family of Charlotte County boy with a brain infection speaks out
A 13-year-old boy, whose doctors believe he potentially contracted a deadly amoeba in Charlotte County, is being transferred to Chicago for further treatment.
