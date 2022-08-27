Read full article on original website
counton2.com
SCDOT receives $190M in funding for road projects
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will receive an additional $190 million of federal funding for road projects in the state. The United States Department of Transportation redistributed federal road funds that other states and federal programs were not able to use...
counton2.com
The 10 most competitive high schools in SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina’s most competitive public high schools, where students earned better grades in classes and scores on standardized tests, are statistically more likely to prepare kids for success in college. However, the best indicator we have to predict the success of a child in...
counton2.com
SC AG's Office turns over Murdaugh evidence
Murdaugh's attorneys confirm they've received evidence against their client and are reviewing it now. Berkeley Co. officials supply free NARCAN to fight …. Emanuel Nine Memorial in the works could get funding …. 2022 Clear the Shelters shatters record. Lowcountry representative files Reproductive Health …. Law enforcement cracking down on...
counton2.com
NC gains 30,000+ woman voters since Roe vs. Wade ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Female voter registration is surging across the country, and the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade is singled out as the biggest reason. Still, things are a little different here in North Carolina. Since the ruling in June, thousands of women have registered...
counton2.com
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
counton2.com
Tour of South Carolina’s top beaches
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is today in South Carolina. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the top beaches in South Carolina listed by US News. RankTop South Carolina Beaches. #1Kiawah Island.
counton2.com
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. 2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon. Georgetown PD: 1 hurt in early-morning shooting, …. Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent …. Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life …. Flooding forces road closures...
counton2.com
Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life after stroke
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11 year old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.
