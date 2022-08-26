Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
WAFF
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the people of Fort Payne had the chance to tell city leaders what their thoughts were on a new Food City grocery store costing $3 million in a public meeting. The people were split between being for or against the expensive investment. The people...
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at Madison City Schools
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
WAFF
Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
WAAY-TV
Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
WAFF
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Schools says some buses aren't running
Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.
