ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Jackson County, AL
Government
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy