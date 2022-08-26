Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway in the westbound lanes. According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle. One of those people has died. The other person has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
WYTV.com
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation
Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year.
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
WFMJ.com
Toddler killed in Ohio Turnpike crash identified
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.
WYTV.com
4H members show animals at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was officially pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department.
WYTV.com
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
PSP: Local teens accused of stealing dirt bikes
Troopers said that two of the teenage boys are 14 years of age, while the other is 16-years-old. According to the report, the teens were arrested around 6 a.m. on June 1.
WYTV.com
Search still underway for hospital escape suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is still actively searching for Mohamand Harris after he escaped custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. Harris was taken into custody for domestic violence. However, police took him to the hospital because of an injury prior to taking him to the Mahoning County Jail.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
Arrest made in vandalism of Trumbull County Children Services’ building
Executive Director Tim Schaffner said a man broke the glass on the front door and windows around it shortly after the workday started.
WYTV.com
Food vendors open at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is here, and if you’re going, bring your appetite. There are plenty of local vendors showcasing their tasty treats. Antone’s has a booth next to its regular one, which is selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. It has four versions that use...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
Canfield Fair rides to be inspected
The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations.
Youngstown City rejects Chill-Can proposal
They aren't talking too much about it, but city officials have rejected a settlement proposal from the owners of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown.
