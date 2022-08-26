ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway in the westbound lanes. According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle. One of those people has died. The other person has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
CANFIELD, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Toddler killed in Ohio Turnpike crash identified

State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
4H members show animals at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
CANFIELD, OH
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
WARREN, OH
Search still underway for hospital escape suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department is still actively searching for Mohamand Harris after he escaped custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday. Harris was taken into custody for domestic violence. However, police took him to the hospital because of an injury prior to taking him to the Mahoning County Jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Food vendors open at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is here, and if you’re going, bring your appetite. There are plenty of local vendors showcasing their tasty treats. Antone’s has a booth next to its regular one, which is selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. It has four versions that use...
CANFIELD, OH
Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH

