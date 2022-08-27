ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Abbi Silver resigning from Nevada Supreme Court over ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By Jannelle Calderon
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 5 days ago

After nearly four years on the Nevada Supreme Court, Justice Abbi Silver is resigning “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and to spend more time with her family, she said in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In 2018, she was elected unopposed to an open seat on the Nevada Supreme Court. Her current term would have ended in 2025, but her last day will be Sept. 29. According to her official biography on the high court’s website , she is the only judge in Nevada history to be elected to every court in the state’s judicial system, including municipal, justice, district, appeals and supreme courts.

Sisolak announced Silver’s resignation in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“She has made a tremendous impact on our State in her decades of service. Thank you so much, Justice. Kathy and I are wishing you and your family all the best,” the tweet reads.

Throughout her 33-year legal career, she has advocated for and represented victims of domestic homicide, child abuse and neglect, sexual assault, aggravated stalking, and domestic violence. Prior to becoming a judge, she was the chief of the Special Victims Unit at the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

Attorney General Aaron Ford reacted to the news in a tweet , saying Silver’s resignation is “a sad loss for Nevada.”

Silver grew up in Boulder City and graduated from Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from UNLV in 1986 and her law degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles in 1989.

Just this year, she became the first presiding justice of the first all-female panel of the Nevada Supreme Court.

After Sept. 29, the Judicial Selection Commission will begin the process of vetting applicants, and then Sisolak will appoint one of the commission’s three nominees to serve the remainder of the term.

The post Abbi Silver resigning from Nevada Supreme Court over ‘unforeseen circumstances’ appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
The Nevada Independent

Fearing drug-soaked letters, Nevada prison officials want to add restrictions to mail

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) wants incoming mail, particularly greeting cards and colored drawings, to be converted into digital copies for prisoners’ tablets or kiosks in common areas. They said the new policy is meant to prevent drugs hidden in colored paper, dye or ink, from entering prison walls. The post Fearing drug-soaked letters, Nevada prison officials want to add restrictions to mail appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Email: Laxalt pushed for 2020 election audit in Douglas County after launching Senate bid

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Bergans told a top state elections official in a September 2021 email that Laxalt had approached her during a local event with a request for the county to audit ballot signatures. The post Email: Laxalt pushed for 2020 election audit in Douglas County after launching Senate bid appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
The Nevada Independent

After Joey Gilbert election challenge, a potential schism in the state GOP

More than two weeks after a Carson City judge ruled against former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Reno-area lawyer Joey Gilbert in his bid to undo his primary loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Gilbert has yet to file a promised appeal of the decision to the state Supreme Court as of Monday afternoon. The post After Joey Gilbert election challenge, a potential schism in the state GOP appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Kamala Harris coming to Nevada for labor convention speech, abortion talks

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Nevada later this week to address a major organized labor convention and speak to state lawmakers about reproductive rights. A White House official speaking on background confirmed that Harris would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to address the annual convention of the United Steelworkers labor union. Her remarks are expected to focus on the “shared vision” between the labor organization and the Biden administration, highlighting the steelworkers’ contributions to the federal infrastructure law passed last year.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Abbi Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Courts#Nevada Day#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Nevada Supreme Court#The Special Victims Unit#Unlv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
1K+
Followers
802
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy