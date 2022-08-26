Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected.

So what

Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%.

That topped Wall Street's forecast. Analysts had projected revenue of $561.1 million.

"We are navigating a volatile macro environment adeptly, continuing to post growth compounding on what has been a tremendous 3-year run for Farfetch, a period that saw our business double as measured by our GMV," founder and CEO Neves said in a press release.

GMV, or gross merchandise volume, is the total dollar value of sales facilitated by Farfetch's platform. Its GMV inched up 1.3% in the second quarter -- and 7.6% at constant currency rates -- to $1 billion.

Farfetch's digital platform GMV growth was dented by the suspension of operations in Russia and coronavirus-related closures in China. Yet its brand platform GMV climbed 47.3%, as New Guards brands' Autumn-Winter 2022 collections proved popular among shoppers.

Still, Farfetch generated an operating loss of $167.6 million, as the company's growth investments weighed on its profitability. However, its adjusted loss per share of $0.21 was better than the $0.30 per-share loss analysts expected.

Now what

Farfetch wants to be the leading e-commerce destination for luxury fashion. On Wednesday, it announced its plans to purchase a 47.5% stake in rival online fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter. The deal is designed to strengthen Farfetch's position within the high-end retail market and boost its ability to fend off intensifying competition from the likes of Amazon.com .

"At Farfetch our mission is to be THE Global Platform for Luxury," Neves said. "This week we celebrated a major step toward that mission."

