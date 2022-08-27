ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us All The Tricks, Tips, And Tools You Used To Learn And Maintain A Second Language

By Morgan Murrell
 5 days ago

Are you bilingual ? Trilingual? Or currently learning a new language? If so, we want to know the best advice, tips, and tricks you have for becoming fluent in another language.

Maybe you found a really good app that you practice with daily.

Perhaps you make an effort to listen to music or watch shows in that specific language, to get more acquainted with common terms and phrases.

Or maybe you traveled to another country to immerse yourself in the culture.

Whichever tools and methods you used to make that language really stick in your brain, we want to know about them! Your comment could be used for a future BuzzFeed Community post or video.

