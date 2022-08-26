ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The best of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald in images

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago

Tiny had big game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWo67_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zyCg_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo/Brian Horton)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PScPh_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNLBQ_0hX8CXM300 . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwGFo_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo/John Martell)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QGzv_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo/CEH)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kagIA_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46F6Nc_0hX8CXM300 (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcwjh_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cUA6_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hiqK_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DF5KZ_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQxiF_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ueEE_0hX8CXM300 . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWOCb_0hX8CXM300 (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axx1s_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo)

Nate "Tiny" Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20czn6_0hX8CXM300 (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Comments

Ernest Porter
4d ago

They will never give Credit to Nate (The Skate Tiny )Archibald. Guards like Isaiah Thomas, Aversion, The Wizzard, etc got some of their moves from him.

5
Dale Johnson
4d ago

The bro sure was surrounded by big name players and a great floor general himself just didn't get the acknowledgement he deserves

5
TP
4d ago

Tiny was a great he led the league in scoring& assist something Mike & LeBron has never done.

8
