ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Polio detected in Sullivan County wastewater samples

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFHg9_0hX8CWTK00

New York health officials: Polio found in Sullivan County wastewater 00:26

ALBANY, N.Y. — State health officials in New York are warning of expanding "community spread" of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.

The state Department of Health said Friday the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County , two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade . The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated.

The Sullivan County samples are genetically-linked to the case of paralytic polio in Rockland County .

READ MORE: Rockland County opening additional polio vaccination clinics

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized, saying "one New Yorker paralyzed by polio is already too many."

"The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Bassett said in a prepared release.

The virus has now been identified in wastewater samples in three contiguous counties north of New York City: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan. The polio virus also has been found in New York City sewage.

READ MORE: Polio virus detected in New York City wastewater, health officials urge vaccinations

Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don't know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Polio was once one of the nation's most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. The disease mostly affects children.

Comments / 33

pappa
5d ago

Isn't it amazing that America is experiencing Diseases like Polio , Mumps, Measles , Small Pox and other things we had thought we had eradicated decades long ago. Could it be just a Coincidence that Biden and the Democrats have opened up our borders and allowed illegal immigrants into the country without checking for Communical Diseases ?? Also a Big Thank You to China for Poisoning to death all of our young people. How long are " We The People " suppose to stand by and watch this undeclared Chemical and Poison War waged against us by China ???

Reply(20)
32
Kam N.
4d ago

why are they downplaying this foolishness? I it's in the "wastewater" IT'S IN THE REGULAR DRINKING WATER!!! This is an attack on the American people's health.

Reply
8
MommySandoval
4d ago

Pandemics mean the end of the system of things for a world who doesn't acknowledge God as King. Earthquakes, wars... Matthew 24

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

Rockland County residents urged to continue conserving water

NYACK, N.Y. -- There's an update on the emergency water restrictions in Rockland County.Tuesday, County Exec. Ed Day announced water use is down more than 11% since restrictions were imposed on Aug. 18 because of a drought.READ MORE: Rockland County under strict mandatory water restrictions, with penalties looming for those who don't abideDay is urging everyone to continue conserving water.Those restrictions include watering lawns only twice a week, banning the use of water to wash paved surfaces and banning restaurants from serving water unless customers ask for it.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

2nd family member dies after drowning in White Lake

BETHEL, N.Y. -- A second member of a Queens family has died after a Catskills vacation turned into a tragedy, state police say.It happened in White Lake, located in the town of Bethel in Sullivan County.The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Afrid Haider.He had been in critical condition since Sunday after he tried to rescue his nephew, 18-year-old Basir Amin, who was struggling in the water.READ MORE: Basir Amin, 18, drowns in White Lake; family members hospitalized after trying to help himAmin's 21-year-old sister also jumped in to help, but all three went under.Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out.Amin died Sunday. His sister remains in critical condition.
WHITE LAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virus#New York City#Wastewater#Linus Polio#Water Supply#General Health#Construction Maintenance#Department Of Health#State Health#New Yorker#Rockland
94.3 Lite FM

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drowning on the Delaware River

POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
POND EDDY, NY
CBS New York

Drought conditions threatening to impact fall foliage season

NEW YORK -- With a warming climate, leaves will generally change color later in the fall, but that's not the case this year. If you look around you'll find leaves revealing their true colors way too early.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke to an expert Tuesday to find out if leaf peeping season will be ruined by drought.READ MORE: Most New York state counties now under drought watch, residents urged to conserve water when possibleFrom green to so far gone far too early. It's August. The sun is blaring and folks are still sweating, but it seems the season has changed. Some trees...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

18-year-old drowns in Upstate lake, family members hospitalized

BETHEL, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old is dead and two of his family members are hospitalized after a drowning at a lake in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday at White Lake in the town of Bethel.Police said the family was swimming when 18-year-old Basir Amin began struggling. His sister and uncle tried to go in the lake to help, when all three went under water. Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out. Amin was pronounced dead at the hospital. His sister and uncle are listed in critical condition. 
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications

Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy