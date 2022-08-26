ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Wife Laura Welcome Baby; 3B to Miss Game Friday

By Jack Vita
 5 days ago

On Friday, St. Louis Cardinals' star third baseman Nolan Arenado and his wife Laura welcomed their first baby. Arenado was placed on the Cardinals' paternity list Friday and will miss Friday's game. He could return as early as Saturday and as late as Monday.

St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado became a father on Friday.

The 31-year-old left Chicago early Thursday and missed Thursday's game against the Cubs to be with his wife Laura in St. Louis, as she prepared to give birth.

The Cardinals placed Nolan on the Paternity List Friday and will not play Friday when the Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium.

In a corresponding move, utility man Juan Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take Arenado's place.

If a player is placed on the Paternity List, he must miss the club's next game. He can return after a minimum of one game, but can't miss more than three games. After three games, that player must be activated from the Paternity List.

According to MLB.com Cardinals' beat reporter John Denton, manager Oli Marmol will find out later Friday night if Arenado will be on the Paternity List

Laura successfully gave birth Friday. The baby's gender and name have yet to be shared with the public.

Nolan and Laura both live relatively private lives. Neither of the two are active on social media. Nolan does not have a verified Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok profile.

The couple are high school sweethearts and married in December 2019.

The Cardinals and Braves begin a big series Friday night. The Cardinals have a comfortable six-game-lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The red-hot Braves are closing in on catching the New York Mets, who have led the division all season long. The Braves enter the weekend two games back, and with Arenado out, they'll take any amount of help they can.

With Arenado out, rookie utility man Brendan Donovan will play third base and bat second.

