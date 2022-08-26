Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
City of Norfolk confirms new Scooters Coffee under construction
NORFOLK, Neb.-- The City of Norfolk confirmed to News Channel Nebraska on Wednesday morning that a brand-new Scooters Coffee building is currently under construction. The new coffee shop is being built on the site where the old BankFirst building used to be. Construction workers also confirmed to News Channel Nebraska...
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
northeast.edu
Northeast to close for Labor Day, Sept. 5
NORFOLK, Neb. – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City, and West Point and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington, will be closed on Mon., Sept. 5. Offices at all Northeast Community...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayer Fund, local farmer team up to donate to Emerson Elementary in Kearney
Kearney, Neb. – Local farmer Jeremy Schulte recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Emerson Elementary. Emerson will use the funds to purchase fitness equipment, technology, and STEM materials . “We are so grateful to Mr. Schulte and Bayer for this generous donation...
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Giant pink postcards will cost county
Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
The Nebraska City News Press
Syracuse grad traveling America’s Great Loop
That was one of the major motiving factors for Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca grad and Omaha resident Mike Straub who is currently traveling America’s Great Loop, a water voyage which circles the eastern third of the United States. How did this adventure come to pass? The contents of this article come directly...
albionnewsonline.com
GPS Bank announces new employees
Great Plains State Bank, Petersburg, has announced the hiring of four new employees. Shelia Hoefer, Morgan Pelster, Sandy Martin, and Connie Stuhr. All four have recently joined the bank and said they are eager to work with customers from Petersburg and the surrounding areas. Todd Heithoff, Petersburg Market President, said...
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska farm battles worker shortage by hiring Ukrainians from war-torn region
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the U.S. continues to fight through worker shortages, the agricultural industry still finds itself struggling to stay fully staffed. The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program provides opportunities to international workers, and its service is now connecting Ukraine with a northeast Nebraska farm. Wolff Farms in Madison...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
After drop to 8-man, Crofton excited for long-awaited Bloomfield matchup
CROFTON, Neb. -- It’s been a long time since Crofton took on Bloomfield in high school football, but the two schools will finally meet again on Friday. The Warriors said they are feeling good after a solid first victory since moving to eight-man football against Summerland. Their head coach,...
3 found dead, 1 person transported to hospital in Millard
Three people were found dead on Wednesday night at a home in Millard. One other person was transported to the hospital.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
News Channel Nebraska
Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
