Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Temper Tantrum? Suspects Might Need Nap Time After Alleged Sculpture Space Vandalism
The case may have been solved, but not in a way that many were expecting. Police say the vandalism at a Central New York arts center was caused by five juveniles, ages eight through eleven. The massive destruction at Sculpture Space that included broken windows, smashed furniture, demolished art projects,...
Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday. The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00pm on August 30, 2022.
Impala Versus Bikers? Alleged Case of Road Rage in Forestport Sends Man to Hospital
A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County. Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. State Route 28...
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education
"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
Central New Yorker Promoted To Crucial Role In The U.S. Navy
One Central New York native has received an incredible honor and promotion serving in the U.S. Navy. Brandon Loboda is a native of Vernon Center, New York and is currently ranked as a Petty Officer 1st Class in the Navy. He was just recently given the honor of being assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
Fall Fun Begins Soon As This Central New York Pumpkin Farm Announces Opening Day
We're quickly approaching the end of September, and that means the season of Fall will be here before we know it. It's the time of Halloween, leaves, football, sweatshirts and sweaters, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and so much more. To be honest, it's my favorite season of the entire year.
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
Magical Creature Coming To This Central NY Zoo For The First Time
Who doesn't love a photoshoot of a sheepish creature like this?. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is proud to introduce one of their sheep to the zoo. Their Armenian mouflon Sheep, named Sahak, is all grown up and living within the exhibit for his first time. Amermenian mouflon are...
