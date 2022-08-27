The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will be tied together for the foreseeable future after the superstar inked a two-year extension. The new deal keeps James in Los Angeles until at least the end of the 2023-24 season, where he’ll then have an option to opt out and get back into free agency. There were some rumblings that because of how poorly the Lakers have finished the past two seasons that James might consider leaving for greener pastures, but his recommitment to the franchise says he is happy where he’s at.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO