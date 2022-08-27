ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Possible case of illegal dumping investigated near Pammel Creek

By Rob Romano
 5 days ago
SHELBY (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible case of illegal dumping in the town of Shelby, adjacent to Pammel Creek.

Near the creek, at least 20 slabs of concrete could be seen early Friday afternoon.

A man who didn’t want to be identified said a tree company dumped the concrete Monday evening and appeared at the location again on Tuesday.

A field warden with the DNR examined the area on Thursday, according to a DNR official.

The source who didn’t want to be identified said the DNR told him that there were violations.

A sign at Pammel Creek reads “No dumping: violators will be prosecuted.”

Executive Director of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy Carol Abrahamzon said concrete contains chemicals, making it a hazard on or near waterways.

“We have chemicals that are in the water that can affect the drinking water, the groundwater,” she said. “It can affect the water that the wildlife is trying to thrive in,” she added.

Abrahamzon also showed News 8 an area on South Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska, where people have been littering.

“The repercussions of these small dumpings are far and wide because it goes from a small stream to a larger river, the Mississippi,” she said.

