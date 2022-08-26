Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner meets California School for the Deaf-Riverside football team
California School for the Deaf-Riverside continues to win football games and inspire fans. The team found itself in headlines across the country last year, as it started the season 12-0 before losing in the state championship game. They might have fell short of their ultimate goal, but their ...
pepperbough.com
‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’ . . . so the Class of 1962 don’t
Colton, CA—Class reunions are part of our cultural fabric. You have the classic 10-year, then the 25th year, maybe a 50th year if the majority of the class leadership is still alive. The Colton Union High School Class of 1962, on the other hand, has theirs annually. “We plan...
Rancho Cucamonga teen back on the diamond months after heart transplant
On the field, Josiah Olivieri never gives up. The 16-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga plays baseball every chance he gets. “It feels good to swing a bat again. It’s been a while,” Olivieri said. By “a while,” Olivieri — also known as Jo-Jo — means nine months. That’s how long it has been since Olivieri fell […]
idesignarch.com
Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert
This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
iecn.com
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
Skateboarder stabs man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
msn.com
Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon
Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding
The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Interstate 10 Freeway near Indio reopens after being washed out
The 10 Freeway is back open Monday after a portion of the eastbound lanes near Indio were completely washed out by monsoon rains last week.Caltrans crews worked around the clock and through the weekend to make repairs to the freeway, which was fully reopened to traffic Sunday. Crews had opened one lane on Thursday.Interstate 10 is a key route from California into Arizona, and stretches all the way into Florida. Truckers with loaded big rigs were forced to take lengthy detours like State Route 86/111 or Interstate 15 to the I-40 to get around the closure.The California Highway Patrol says construction is still ongoing in the area, so drivers were urged to watch their speed and be aware of Caltrans workers in the area.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
Cheech Marin talks presenting at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and opening a center for the arts in Riverside
This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on August 28, 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]
44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
msn.com
Museum of Riverside — already shut 5 years — will close for 3 more
As Riverside’s city-operated museum reaches the five-year mark since its doors shuttered for renovation and repurposing, area residents can expect to wait another three years before taking a tour there. The Riverside City Council voted in July 2017 to close the then-Riverside Metropolitan Museum, which was rebranded Museum of...
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
paininthepass.info
3 Injured As Two Side-By-Side And Car Collide On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Saturday Night
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A collision involving two vehicles Saturday night led to three people going to the hospital. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriff, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision on Summit Valley Road at Los Flores Street in Hesperia. The collision happened about 10:26pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
Brush fire in Poway prompts evacuations
Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.
menifee247.com
Homeland man dies in collision on Highway 74
A Homeland man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Highway 74, authorities said. The 67-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck north on Sultanas Road at 2:20 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol news release. He stopped at the intersection of Highway 74. A 44-year-old Hemet man was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck east on Highway 74, towing a utility trailer.
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
