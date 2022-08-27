Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Wear it Wednesday styled by VelichCO
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As the fall season quickly approaches, VelichCO Boutique stopped by to show off its clothing selection. On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Yana Velichko and Alexia Spradley joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss how versatile a fall wardrobe can be. They took a look at this season’s fall color pallet and great ways to dress your look up or down.
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. Plenty of sunshine will be expected through the start of the morning. However, we’ll still have a decent round of scattered late day storms. Temperatures are warm and humid...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight after the evening storms wind down. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Wednesday rain chances will be on the increase as highs reach into the low 90s. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances increase to 60-70% Thursday and Friday as a cold front stalls over NWFL. That will keep rain chances high through the weekend. The rain chances start to decrease some as we head toward Labor Day.
Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean. Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Tuesday it will be relatively dry. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach close to 90 w/feels like temps near 100. As we move through the week the rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday and up to 70% Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Over the next 7 days expect 1-3″ of rain over most of the panhandle.
Port St. Joe residents are frustrated with lingering sewer stench
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in the Highland View community in Port St. Joe want something done about the stinky situation, they can’t seem to get away from. “Poo, it smells like poo,” a resident said. The stench is coming from the Port St. Joe Wastewater...
High fuel costs impacted summer red snapper season
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local fishermen are trying to keep their finances afloat as they move from the Summer to Fall Gulf red snapper recreational season. Many say they had a number of fish fall for the bait, but inflation didn’t help their fuel costs or customers. “The...
Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event. Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides. “We offer the fastest go karts in all...
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
Bay District Schools Need for Mentors
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead. In this week's Time Travel Tuesday, Donna sits down with local historian to visit a blast from the past.
PCB Public Library could be closing an extra day to save money
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running a city isn’t easy and it isn’t cheap. Panama City Beach leaders have been combing through next year’s proposed budget plans, figuring out what needs a little extra funding and what things could do with a little less money. It seems they’re taking the Panama City Beach Public Library on Hutchison Blvd. into consideration for some cuts.
Local coffee shop invites you out for a fun night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Press coffee shop in Downtown Panama City is hosting a End of Summer Hangout. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 10:00 p.m. “We wanted to do something for our staff and our customers,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The...
Bozeman and Liberty set to meet in our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s Bozeman and Liberty in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week. That game et for Bristol as coach Gerald Tranquille and his Liberty Bulldogs host Jason Griffin and his Bozeman Bucks. The Bucks coming off a tough opener at home last week, having to go up against 4A Geneva, out of Alabama. A team that was just bigger, stronger, faster, the game ending 46-21.
850Strong Student of the Week is Back
Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Two local schools host donation drive for unique event. Updated: 24 hours ago. Two local...
Bay County Jail celebrating graduation of two canines from Canine Training Program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail is celebrating a graduation, but it might not be the typical graduation you’re thinking of. “This is Chanel,” Inmate Stacey Leavines said while holding up a picture of one dog. “And this is Bay,” Bay County Jail Canine Training...
Arnold introduces new boys basketball coach Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold school officials introduced their new boys basketball coach in the school’s media center Tuesday afternoon. That new coach is Travis “TJ” Jackson, a 32 year old out of Moss Point, Mississippi. The coach introduced to the Arnold players, parents and boosters at the media center around 1:30 Tuesday The 6′-7″ Jackson was a four-star high school player who played at both Dillard University in New Orleans and Brevard College in South Carolina. He got into coaching after college, in AAU ball, as an assistant on the Juco level at Broward in South Florida. Then last year got his first head coaching gig at Avant Garde High School in Hollywood, Florida. Now he’s at Arnold, looking to build upon what Josh Laatsch did the last three years there.
Part of Washington Co. school project could be cut due to inflation, supply-chain issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County School District has a big project in store for its younger students. However, things aren’t going quite as planned. The school district budgeted federal funds for two new Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) buildings a couple of years ago with one in Chipley...
Two local schools host donation drive for school staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools are partnering up to help our unsung heroes. Bay High School and Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City recently hosted a free yard sale for all Bay District Schools employees. Chautauqua staff said they received a number of household items over the...
Liberty and Vernon combine for our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Week One High School Football Play of the Week comes from Liberty’s win over Vernon. Final 30 seconds of the first half, Bulldogs fake the 35 yard field goal, Tanner McSpadden rolls out, and fires downfield. That’s picked by Vernon’s Derrick Boyett. The clock’s running out so he has to score....but alas McSpadden brings him down. Vernon would take a knee to end the half. Liberty goes on to win 21-0.
Volunteers needed for Elevate Bay mentorship program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Elevate Bay is a mentor initiative by Bay District Schools. The program works with volunteers to help students seeking mentorship due to family financial problems, low grades, homelessness, and more. “We’re looking to help them feel supported, help them understand that there’s somebody in their...
