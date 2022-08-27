ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

8/30 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Cooling Centers, CA Attorney General’s Office Upholds Contention Rob Adams Had Gun, UC Degree Completion Program

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. With temperatures forecasted to be over 100 degrees, Riverside County will be opening its over 70 cool centers. The California Attorney General’s office has upheld San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman’s contention that Rob...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon

As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA
CBS LA

Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns

The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately

Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy