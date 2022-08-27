Read full article on original website
Riverside County cool centers open as heat wave hits region
The Community Action Partnership of Riverside County (CAPRC) oversees the cool center program. "Our program is really geared towards helping low-income families have a cool space to save money on electricity," said CAPRC executive director Karla López del Río. While at the various centers, visitors will have access...
Riverside County extends contract with state to combat citrus greening disease
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner Ruben Arroyo's request for his office to remain under contract with the state to enforce regulations aimed at combating citrus greening disease. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on the...
8/30 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Cooling Centers, CA Attorney General’s Office Upholds Contention Rob Adams Had Gun, UC Degree Completion Program
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. With temperatures forecasted to be over 100 degrees, Riverside County will be opening its over 70 cool centers. The California Attorney General’s office has upheld San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman’s contention that Rob...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
Urgent shark warning after monster predator spotted off California’s Manhattan Beach
THERE has been an urgent warning to stay out of the water at California's Manhattan Beach after a shark up to eight feet long was spotted. Beachgoers were notified of the shark sighting and told not to go in the shark-infested water for the time being. The predator was spotted...
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
