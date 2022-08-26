Read full article on original website
Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer
The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Brandon Nimmo robs Justin Turner for catch of the year: Twitter reacts
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo may have made the catch of the 2022 season after robbing Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner of a home run. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have been competing in a three-game series this week, which may very well be a preview of this year’s NLCS. The series officially reached its end on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Queens. The Mets were looking to make a statement against the Dodgers, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided just that.
Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup
Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
How Angel Hernandez ruined his only chance to umpire a World Series game
In response to Angel Hernandez’s lawsuit, MLB said that the controversial umpire cost himself a chance at being a part of the 2018 World Series. Angel Hernandez is one of baseball’s most controversial figures. The umpire has caught the ire of fans in the stands, players in the batter’s box, and managers in the dugout. If you needed further proof of the latter, check out Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber’s reaction to a bad call that led to his ejection.
Timmy Trumpet gives Edwin Diaz the pitcher entrance of a lifetime (Video)
Timmy Trumpet, the Australian musician who plays the trumpet solo from the song Narco, was live at Citi Field to welcome Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The musician was always scheduled to be on hand for the Dodgers series, especially as the song grows in popularity and Diaz continues to impress on the mound.
3 Braves free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.
New York writer wants Yankees to mirror the 2017 Astros. Seriously
The New York Yankees must mirror the 2017 Houston Astros, despite controversy, if they want to succeed far into the postseason, per one MLB writer. The New York Yankees are struggling significantly this month. Despite sitting at the top of the AL East standings, they’ve lost all but one series in August. Joel Sherman of the New York Post believes the Yankees need to “emulate the 2017 Houston Astros” to fix their issues.
Brian Snitker provides update on Ronald Acuña, who was reinserted back into lineup
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Brian Snitker inserted Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup on Wednesday night, batting leadoff against the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first game action for the dynamic Acuña since August 26 as the 24-year-old outfielder has been battling soreness in his right knee.
