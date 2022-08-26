New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo may have made the catch of the 2022 season after robbing Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner of a home run. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have been competing in a three-game series this week, which may very well be a preview of this year’s NLCS. The series officially reached its end on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Queens. The Mets were looking to make a statement against the Dodgers, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided just that.

