Muncy, PA

Man needs more than $8,000 of dental work after suspect assaults him over dog incident

By Melissa Farenish
 5 days ago

Muncy, Pa. — Assault charges were filed against a man who allegedly punched another man, causing him to have more than $8,000 of corrective dental work.

Muncy Borough Police say Paul R. Cady, 48, of Williamsport, punched Jacob Taylor in the face on July 17 after an incident occurred involving Taylor's dogs. Patrolman Laurence Wilcox responded to a call at the 300 block of Penn Street in Muncy for a report of individuals chasing someone with a baseball bat.

When Wilcox arrived, he found Taylor standing on the sidewalk with blood on his shirt. Taylor told police his dog got out of his house, and he was driving around the neighborhood looking for the dog.

When Taylor saw neighbors chasing the dog with baseball bats, he pulled over to retrieve the dog and apologize. That's when Cady allegedly punched Taylor's face through the open window, Wilcox wrote in the affidavit. A witness also told police Taylor had not yet left his vehicle when Cady reached in to punch him.

Wilcox noted that there has been previous friction in the neighborhood regarding Taylor's dog running loose, which led to the dispute.

Taylor sought treatment the next day at a local dental office and was given an estimate of $8,262 for the work, Wilcox wrote.

A misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary harassment was filed on Aug. 17 at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.

