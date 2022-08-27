ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday. The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00pm on August 30, 2022.
ROME, NY
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test

A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
DUNKIRK, NY
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter

A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
End Stigma, Save Lives; Oneida County Mark Overdose Awareness Day with Education

"That's someone's son or daughter, mother or father, brother or sister. We will do everything that we possibly can to save lives." Those words from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol speaking at a gathering in Oneida County on Wednesday to mark International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Maciol, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and County Executive Anthony Picente joined members of the county's Opioid Overdose Task Force and the families of local victims of the devastating disease.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog

Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
BUFFALO, NY
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
Concealed Weapons Detection Systems Installed in Utica City Schools

Students in the Utica City School District will be greeted with newsafety technology when they start the school year. A new concealed weapons detection system has been installed at the entrance of all of the UCSD's schools. The approval for the system was voted on by the Utica City School...
Public Safety
East Utica Golf Tournament Presents Check to Local Family

A lot of hope and smiles near the first tee at the Valley View Golf Course in Utica on Monday. Organizers of the East Utica Classic charity golf tournament presented a check to the Hallam Family of Utica, whose daughter Harlow has battled seizures since the age of three months and has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation - one of just five in the world known to have a such a condition, according to event organizers.
UTICA, NY
Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home

You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
SYRACUSE, NY
