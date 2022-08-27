A lot of hope and smiles near the first tee at the Valley View Golf Course in Utica on Monday. Organizers of the East Utica Classic charity golf tournament presented a check to the Hallam Family of Utica, whose daughter Harlow has battled seizures since the age of three months and has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation - one of just five in the world known to have a such a condition, according to event organizers.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO