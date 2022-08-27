Read full article on original website
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
Man found with gunshot wound in road dies, Lexington police investigating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have confirmed the man who was shot has died as a result of the gunshot wound sustained on Wednesday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man was 29-year-old Dletric Lavell Murray of Lexington. Murray was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington
Lexington's Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, "Save Their Homes", the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market.
Ky. politician’s vehicle stolen, AAA warns of theft uptick
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A state politician’s vehicle was stolen overnight in Lexington. State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, who represents portions of Fayette and Scott Counties, shared via Facebook that the vehicle was stolen from the Lexington Green parking lot. The license plate has markings that indicate the...
Throwing out your old cell phones? Donate it to Kentuckians instead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Something you may consider trash could provide another person a chance to call for help. The police department in Frankfort said they have seen their fair share of people in need of help and are asking you to walk through this door to drop off your cell phone because it could help save someone’s life.
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
Paris man taking it upon himself to mentor local teens after vandalism
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – In late August, we told you about vandalism and graffiti in Paris and the man trying to clean it up. Chris Boone wanted to mentor the teens who were charged in relation to the vandalism, however, none of them accepted the offer. Boone did...
Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
Frankfort police asking for donations of old cell phones
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for donations of old cell phones. The recently launched program, given the name “Frankfort Connects”, aims to provide cell phones to the city’s most vulnerable populations. “It is a program to work with victims of...
Drug disposal program aims to prevent addiction in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost to drug overdoses and raise awareness. Statewide in 2021, 2200 people died from a drug overdose. More than 400 of those deaths came from Fayette County. Organizations are...
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins
Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children's vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop.
Justin Logan’s forecast: A taste of fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lower humidity and cooler air has moved in behind yesterday’s cold front. That sets the stage for a beautiful Wednesday with abundant sunshine and temperatures below average. After a warm afternoon, we’ll get a little free A/C overnight as lows drop into the...
‘You can only live about 72 hours without water’: Water cleaning system installed in Whitesburg
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington business, Square1 Technologies, has just installed one of its own innovative water cleaning systems at Carquest Auto Parts, in Whitesburg. Square1 Technologies provides water cleaning systems to developing countries, mainly in Africa and south Asia. However, with the recent eastern Kentucky floods, it...
2 Conkwright Elementary employees receive statewide award
WINCHESTER Ky. (FOX 56) — There are more than 1,000 elementary schools in Kentucky, but one in Clark County has staff who have been recognized on a statewide level. Conkwright Elementary School Counselor Kari McGrath has been named “School Counselor of the Year” by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
A ‘Prescription for Love’ is just what the doctor ordered for Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the last few weeks, the city of Versailles has been the backdrop for yet another movie. This time it is “Prescription for Love” which stars Galadriel Stineman, Brittany Goodwin, and Aaron Mees. According to the film’s IMDB page, it is about...
Georgetown police warn of ‘romance scammers’ extorting money from victims
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Online dating has become exceedingly popular, but police in Georgetown warn that this has led to an increase in “romance scammers”. The Georgetown Police Department said these scammers create fake profiles to lure victims, establish romantic relationships, and eventually extort money. Authorities...
