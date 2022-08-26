ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital.  He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
FRESNO, CA

