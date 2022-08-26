Read full article on original website
Related
Littman: Fly me to the moon with Tony G
The first time I met Tony, our first lesson, he made quite the memorable impression. Unlike any other teacher of mine, he was not so focused on the technical aspects of my musicianship. Instead, he knew that the saxophone’s soul was what spoke to me. From the first day,...
Tony G celebration of life set for Thursday in Vail
A celebration of life for Tony Gulizia will kick off an early start to the Labor Day weekend — a weekend which the jazz musician always had a hand in making special in Eagle County. The celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at...
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter: Best summer camp ever
While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
Eagle River fishing closures remain in place for now
Bob Nock can’t remember a summer quite like this one, and it’s costing him money. Nock owns Eagle River Anglers in Eagle. The business runs guided trips along the Eagle River and elsewhere. The “elsewhere” part of the business is going well. The Eagle River part is a different story.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip
Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
Vail, Eagle County liquor stores fret about ballot measure that would allow wine sales in grocery stores
A ballot initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow wine sales in grocery and convenience stores. Local liquor retailers don’t think much of the idea. Jonathan Staufer for the past 20 years has owned Grappa, a wine and liquor store in Vail Village. Staufer said voters need to consider what they might gain, or lose, if the ballot measure passes.
Vail Veterans Program brings back popular Golf in the Rockies program
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Veterans Program’s Golf in the Rockies event is back. The four-day golf outing brings military injured to championship golf courses for some rounds of golf, clinics with PGA professionals, meals with fellow veterans and other fun activities. Over a...
Prep notebook: VMS defeats Steamboat Springs in boys soccer
Soccer: Vail Mountain scored two second-half goals to come back against Steamboat Springs and claim a 2-1 victory Tuesday night in Vail. Charlie Reisman helped the Sailors get on the board first, finding Olin Webster for the lone Steamboat goal. Thomas Steele and Nolan Kim scored for VMS in the second, with an assist coming from Rutley Heinemann. The Gore Rangers improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in league play after the win, while Steamboat Springs fell to 2-2. VMS is in Aurora on Friday to face Lotus School for Excellence.
Vail Mountaineers and Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association present fourth annual alumni weekend
Directors of the Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club (VMHC) are pleased to announce their fourth annual Avalanche Alumni Weekend. Scheduled for Sept. 9-10, each of five exciting events will include well-known members of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association. The epic weekend of festivities will provide attendees and sponsors with hockey, golf and virtual auction options along with the chance to rub elbows with Colorado’s most beloved hockey players.
Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa hires Rachel Thompson as catering sales and event manager
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon has hired Rachel Thompson to be a catering sales and event manager. A graduate of Georgia’s Armstrong State University, Thompson joins the Westin Riverfront from Vail’s Sonnenalp Hotel, where she held multiple positions including serving as a concierge, a reservations agent and a manager in training for conference services and group sales.
As more sanitation districts test wastewater for COVID-19, questions remain on interpreting the data
Consistent, widespread testing of the community’s wastewater for COVID-19 has been long-awaited as traditional, public-health metrics have struggled to fully capture the spread of the virus in the community’s transient population. Now, sanitation districts throughout the valley are participating in a state-sponsored tracking program, but local, public-health officials are grappling with interpreting the relative highs and lows and how they compare to the picture captured by other metrics.
Gruner wins Gypsum Creek Tournament
It’s Felix Gruner’s world and we’re all just living in it. “Felix Gruner is good at golf,” Vail Mountain’s Tiki Jaffe said when asked if he had any final thoughts on Tuesday’s Gypsum Creek Tournament. Gruner shot a 73 to hold off Summit High...
Roundup River Ranch raises $1.4 million at annual fundraiser
Roundup River Ranch raised $1.4 million at it’s successful annual fundraiser, A Grateful Harvest, on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the campsite in Gypsum. This event raises vital funds for Roundup River Ranch and the programming it provides to thousands of children living with serious illnesses and their families. Roundup RiverRanch is the only medically supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming for children with serious illnesses and their families at zero cost.
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big
Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
Elevate your mother-daughter relationship at Eagle workshop
For mothers who long to stay connected with their daughters in the teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, Sept. 11, in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh and grow together. Women’s Empowerment Workshop is offering this nature retreat specifically to...
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
Vail’s Suzanne Silverthorn announces her retirement
A public information officer has a complicated job, from an organization’s messaging to handling questions and complaints from the public and the press. No one does it better than Suzanne Silverthorn. Silverthorn, the town of Vail’s communications director, recently announced her retirement after 28 years in the role.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0