Soccer: Vail Mountain scored two second-half goals to come back against Steamboat Springs and claim a 2-1 victory Tuesday night in Vail. Charlie Reisman helped the Sailors get on the board first, finding Olin Webster for the lone Steamboat goal. Thomas Steele and Nolan Kim scored for VMS in the second, with an assist coming from Rutley Heinemann. The Gore Rangers improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in league play after the win, while Steamboat Springs fell to 2-2. VMS is in Aurora on Friday to face Lotus School for Excellence.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO