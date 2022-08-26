Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
kswo.com
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
kswo.com
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
kswo.com
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
kswo.com
Cameron University announces new Student Wellness Center Director
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an announcement released Tuesday, Cameron University named their newest Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC. Glover-Rowland , a CU alumna, will now be responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel at the center. Officials hope Glover-Rowland will continue to ensure...
kswo.com
Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House is an after-school program located in Duncan, created nearly 25 years ago to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk youth. 7News spoke with the founder of Gabriel’s House, Bonnie Tally, about how it came to be, its impact on the community,...
WFISD announces death of librarian
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
kswo.com
MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will help to cover the group’s yearly costs including special travel events. The car wash will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mark’s Convenience...
kswo.com
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event. The Southwest...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bass Tournament
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re an avid fisher, then Fort Sill has an exciting event for you this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about an upcoming Bass Tournament this weekend and other exciting events happening next week. Beginning at...
Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th. There will be no curbside […]
newschannel6now.com
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
Is the homeless population growing in Wichita Falls?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of 2020, more than 27,000 Texans were experiencing homelessness on any given day, and right here in Wichita Falls, those numbers seem to be steadily rising. Executive Director for Wichita Falls Faith Mission Steve Sparks said these numbers could be a […]
kswo.com
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot
A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
kswo.com
Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as crews make repairs to a water main. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street and 11th Street, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to only one lane, which may impact traffic.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover. According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus. Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft....
kswo.com
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
