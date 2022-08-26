ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Labor Day safety

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day Weekend is just right around the corner, a time where residents across Lawton will take advantage of some time-off by traveling, or maybe even going to the lake. However, safety is always important when traveling or going to the lake on Labor Day, so...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New plans for former Super 9 Motel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Comanche County, OK
Government
Lawton, OK
Elections
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
kswo.com

Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cameron University announces new Student Wellness Center Director

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an announcement released Tuesday, Cameron University named their newest Student Wellness Center Director, Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC. Glover-Rowland , a CU alumna, will now be responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel at the center. Officials hope Glover-Rowland will continue to ensure...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House is an after-school program located in Duncan, created nearly 25 years ago to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk youth. 7News spoke with the founder of Gabriel’s House, Bonnie Tally, about how it came to be, its impact on the community,...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD announces death of librarian

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#The Lawton City Council
kswo.com

MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will help to cover the group’s yearly costs including special travel events. The car wash will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mark’s Convenience...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event. The Southwest...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bass Tournament

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re an avid fisher, then Fort Sill has an exciting event for you this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about an upcoming Bass Tournament this weekend and other exciting events happening next week. Beginning at...
FORT SILL, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th. There will be no curbside […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newschannel6now.com

Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Is the homeless population growing in Wichita Falls?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of 2020, more than 27,000 Texans were experiencing homelessness on any given day, and right here in Wichita Falls, those numbers seem to be steadily rising. Executive Director for Wichita Falls Faith Mission Steve Sparks said these numbers could be a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot

A local pediatrician at the Lawton Community Health Center said obesity has gone up even more during the pandemic. A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. OSDH WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT. CCMH to start...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Main Street in Duncan closed Thursday for water main repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be limiting access to the eastbound lanes on Main Street Thursday, as crews make repairs to a water main. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, on Main Street and 11th Street, the eastbound lanes will be restricted to only one lane, which may impact traffic.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover. According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus. Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft....
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy