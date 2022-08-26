Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana with throwback photo on 25th anniversary of her death
Sir Elton John marked the 25th anniversary of his close friend Diana Princess of Wales’ death on Wednesday (31 August) with a photo of the two of them.The 75-year-old musician captioned post on Instagram: “You will always be missed.”Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.In 1981, when Prince Andrew turned 21, Sir Elton was reportedly hired to perform at the birthday celebration and it was there that he met Diana and the pair bonded over a Charleston dance on the dancefloor.They...
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé reacts to actor’s death aged 32 following ‘unexpected sudden illness’
Charlbi Dean’s fiancé Luke Volker thanked people for their kind messages in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (31 August).Black Lightning actor Dean died on Monday (29 August) in New York City of an “unexpected sudden illness”.In the video, fashion model Volker said: “Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard.”The 26-year-old added: “And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It’s just I can’t really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I...
Comments / 0