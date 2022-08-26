Ex-Oklahoma State Star Makes Name For Himself On ‘Hard Knocks’

From America's Brightest Orange to the steel and blue of the Detroit Lions, former Oklahoma State football star Malcolm Rodriguez is making a name for himself on the football field.

Rodriguez was a smaller player making bigger moves back in the day at Wagoner High School.

As a sophomore, he beat out a senior for the starting quarterback position.

"You can tell this guy just has something about him," Wagoner head football coach Dale Condict said.

Rodriguez helped lead the Bulldogs to three state championships. He was also a state champion wrestler.

"Leverage, understanding tackling how to get people to the ground and not to forget the discipline," Condict said.

The discipline and aggression he played with earned him an OSU scholarship.

"He is different. He has always been different," Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy said.

Leaving the Cowboys with an outstanding senior year, many expected Rodriguez to easily make it to the next level.

"I can guarantee you being drafted late only motivated him to prove a point," said Condict.

Now, the linebacker is not only being seen by his coaches and teammates but by the entire country on the HBO series "Hard Knocks."

The Detroit Lions are finally getting their own glimpse of Rodriguez.

"I thought he was the best defensive guy in the country," said Gundy.

"I am thrilled as a coach to watch this," said Condict. "It's really one of the finer moments in my career."

Detroit has one more preseason game. Rodriguez and the Lions will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:30 p.m. Sunday live on News 9 and News On 6.