CityLink offering free rides in September for library cardholders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Your library card could make your next ride with CityLink free. It’s part of a new “Fine Free + Fare Free” initiative, during National Library Card Sign-Up Month. During September, CityLink is partnering with Peoria Public Library, Peoria Heights Public Library, Pekin...
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
Bloomington narrowing candidates for director of venue entertainment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center. Two years ago, the city...
Peoria Recovery Project returns for International Overdose Awareness Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the past year, more than 107,000 Americans have died from overdose deaths and nearly 70% were due to Fentanyl. Central Illinois is no stranger to the dangers of the nationwide overdose epidemic. Community leaders said the silent killer, substance use, has led to about...
Peoria County kicks off flag contest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Very soon, Peoria County will have its very own flag. The County is asking you to be a part of the process!. Gretchen Pearsall and Brady Reneau joined the morning team on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois, to tell us all about it!
CI Road Trip: Route 66 Hall of Fame & Museum preserves Pontiac’s Route 66 roots
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip continues this week and brings us to Pontiac. Located about 40 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal on Interstate 55, Pontiac at one time was located along one of America’s first major highways, Route 66. While the route is no longer...
Pet of the Week
This pup’s name is Corndog. He’s still a puppy at around ten months old. He’s friendly and affectionate and ready to go home with his new family. You can get more information with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
Greenway path to close through November for water line construction
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
The man known for helping end the cold war dies, Eureka College remembers his visit
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev died Tuesday. Gorbachev was known for helping end the Cold War and tearing down the Berlin Wall. His relationship with President, Ronald Reagan, and Eureka College Alum is still inspiring students, staff, and the community more than 30 years later.
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
Midwest Food Bank sending water to Mississippi flood zone
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank is working to support the nearly 180,000 people in Jackson, MS, affected by flooding. The Pearl River in Jackson crested at more than seven feet above flood stage on Monday, resulting in the city cutting water production. Midwest Food Bank in Georgia...
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole closes N. Wisconsin Ave
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lane of N. Wisconsin Avenue between E. McClure Avenue and E. Archer Avenue closed Wednesday due to the formation of a sinkhole. The road is expected to remain closed for 7 to 10 days. The City of Peoria asks that motorists follow all...
Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills
Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
