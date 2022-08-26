Read full article on original website
Mixed Reviews at Venice for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig
Reviews coming in this afternoon are a mixed bag for “White Noise.”. Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel is proving difficult to embrace for the critics at the Venice Film Festival. The movie will also open the New York Film Festival but Netflix is not showing in Toronto.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Spotify’s Most Streamed Song in the US This Summer: 1985 Kate Bush Hit from “Stranger Things”
What year is it? 1985? The most streamed song on Spotify this summer was Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill.” The song took off because it was featured in the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”. But its popularity went past that novelty because the song is terrific...
MTV Cobbles Together Just Over 3 Mil Viewers for VMAs from 13 Different Channels
MTV pieced together jsut over million viewers on Sunday for the Video Music Awards. They came from 13 different channels including one on broadcast TV, the CW Network with 610,000. Yesterday, however, MTV reported a higher number because they counted the pre-show red carpet. I must have excluded some channels...
Monica Lewinsky Gives Witty Answer to Twitter Question Same Night Bill Clinton’s on TV at US Open
If nothing else, Monica Lewinsky has good comic timing. On Twitter she read a random question from a pedestrian account called @AMythicWitch. The question was “Tell us a true story from your life that sounds made up”. Lewinsky, from her verified account, wrote, simply: “Pass”. Indeed. Lewinsky’s true...
Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’
Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
HBO Says “Dragon” Ratings Increased 2% in Second Week of Sunday Night Viewing
HBO says linear viewing of the second episode “The House of the Dragon” was up 2% from last week. That’s 200,000 people, because the first week was 10 million. The second is 10.2 million. The channel says with delayed viewing, 25 million watched the first episode over...
South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments
A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
Jason Oppenheim says he’s ‘more open to being a husband’ with new girlfriend
Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has revealed that he is “more open to being a husband” now that he is in a new relationship.Broker Oppenheim, 45, split with his reality TV co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December last year after five months of dating.The pair cited wanting different things for the split, after Stause had been clear that she wanted children and Oppenheim was on the fence.However, Oppenheim has revealed that he is not afraid of commitment after recently making his red carpet debut with new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk.“I’m more open to being a husband than I am a...
TV: When “The Goldbergs” Returns, Jeff Garlin’s Murray Will Have Been Dead a While
When “The Goldbergs,” a show you’ve never watched, returns next month for a 10th season, Jeff Garlin’s Murray will have been dead a few months. They don’t even sit shiva for him. It’s unclear if Garlin, who stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” knows or cares....
