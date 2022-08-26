ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Independent

Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’

Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
The Independent

Jason Oppenheim says he’s ‘more open to being a husband’ with new girlfriend

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has revealed that he is “more open to being a husband” now that he is in a new relationship.Broker Oppenheim, 45, split with his reality TV co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December last year after five months of dating.The pair cited wanting different things for the split, after Stause had been clear that she wanted children and Oppenheim was on the fence.However, Oppenheim has revealed that he is not afraid of commitment after recently making his red carpet debut with new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk.“I’m more open to being a husband than I am a...
