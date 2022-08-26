ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa Man Sentenced 10 Years for Fatal DUI Crash into Adult Day Care Facility

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Braden Jockmyhn. Photo credit: Legacy.com

A man who crashed his SUV into an adult day care facility in La Mesa while driving under the influence of drugs, killing a man inside the building, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison.

Daniel Joseph Corona, 62, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for driving an SUV through the wall of the Golden Life ADHC Center on University Avenue.

Braden Jockmyhn, 41, an employee of the facility, was killed after Corona’s vehicle veered off the street, crossed a sidewalk and smashed into the building on July 28, 2021.

Corona tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine following the crash and both those drugs were found inside his totaled vehicle, prosecutors said.

Jockmyhn was pronounced dead at the scene and Corona was hospitalized for a broken back.

In a letter read in court during Corona’s sentencing hearing, Jockmyhn’s mother, Marie-Claire Songhurst, wrote that her son was “the type of person who wanted to make a difference,” leading him to pursue a degree in social work. Songhurst wrote that prior to moving to California, her son worked with people suffering from brain injuries and drug addiction.

She said that on the date of his death, he was working “at the job he so loved” and had stayed late after everyone else had gone home for the day.

Corona’s defense attorney, Marc Kohnen, sought a six year term for his client, who he said wanted to plead guilty from the start . Kohnen said he saw parallels between his client and the victim, as Corona had sought a similar career path to become a caregiver and had performed work assisting people with disabilities.

Corona said in court that after the crash, he woke up in the hospital with no idea how he got there.

When a nurse told him what happened, he said he couldn’t believe it until he saw a picture on the news of his vehicle in the side of the building.

Corona said he immediately wrote a letter to the victim, which stated, “May our paths cross in Heaven, so I can apologize to you in person.”

San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert O. Amador said he could have sentenced Corona to a maximum term exceeding 12 years, but selected 10 years because of his prior charitable works. However, he also chided the defendant for his drug use, which the judge said led to a death that was “totally unexpected” for the victim.

To Jockmyhn’s family members, who were observing the hearing remotely, the judge said that from everything he had gathered regarding Jockmyhn, he was “one of the good ones” and called the incident “terrible, incomprehensible and a total tragedy.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

onscene.tv

SDPD Unload Pepperball Gun Into Stubborn Barricaded Suspect’s Car After Pursuit | San Diego

08.28.2022 | 10:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Police received several calls about a male driver of a black Honda Civic driving erratically and speeding in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. he also had half of his windshield smashed in. Officers spotted him on the I-905 heading westbound at approx 120 mph. When the officers caught up with the suspect he briefly went the wrong way on the I-905 going west in the eastbound lanes. As the pursuit was to be called off, the driver suddenly went back into the eastbound lanes. The driver went southbound on the I-5 and got off on W.San Ysidro Blvd, stopped his car, and got out. As the officers showed up behind him the suspect got back inside the Honda and fled again. The driver went northbound on the I-5. As the driver made his way north, the SDPD’s ABLE found the driver and followed him as the patrol vehicles backed off to see if the suspect would slow down. he did not. As the driver approached the “S” Turn on the I-5, he went into the center divider and hit another vehicle causing that car to hit the center divider wall. The suspects’ car went across all lanes of traffic and was heavily damaged. Officers surrounded the suspect, and while he couldn’t drive away, he kept trying to reeved his engine. Pepper Balls were deployed and the suspect would not surrender. 2 K-9s were sent in and the suspect fought with them, biting the dogs back. Officers moved in and forced the driver’s side door open and the suspect continued to fight as the officers pulled him out of the car. The suspect was taken immediately to a local hospital for his injuries. The 2 K-9’s were taken to a Vet to be checked out. Traffic was heavily affected in bother directions due to this Police incident. The suspect is listed as a “Missing Person”. It is still not known what the suspect hit, that started this incident in the first place. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
