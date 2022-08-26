ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft co-founder's massive collection to be sold in largest art auction ever

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
It's being called the largest art auction in history, as Christie's auction house is set to auction off an estimated $1 billion collection from the late co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen.

According to Christie's, the proceeds from the action will be donated to charitable causes.

The massive collection includes one-of-a-kind pieces from art greats like Botticelli, Renoir, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein.

Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with his friend Bill Gates. Mr. Allen left his role at Microsoft in 1983 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

He remained on the company's board until 2000, despite a reportedly rough relationship at times, with Gates.

He died in 2018 at the age of 65.

As the BBC reported , 150 works will go up for auction.

Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie's, said, "The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude."

WTKR News 3

