Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Boy drowns in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

