Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
newschannel6now.com
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
newschannel6now.com
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief...
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms one death in Tuesday night shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in north Lawton Tuesday, which sent one person to the hospital. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th Street. Upon arrival Lawton Police found one...
Accused forger forgets to scratch off ‘copy’ on fake bill
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman tries to pass a fake $100 bill, hoping the clerk would not notice that the word “copy” printed on the facsimile bill had been scratched out. 60-year-old Nora Claspill is charged with forgery, according to records. Police spoke to the manager and the suspect in […]
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
Boy drowns in Montague County
MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
newschannel6now.com
Mistrial declared for murder suspect after defense attorney arrested
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A mistrial has been declared in the Montague County trial of a man accused of abusing a two-year-old girl, leading to her death in 2018. Joshua Thomas Fulbright is accused of murder after an investigation found he abused the child. According to Casey Hall, the...
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Can you ID? WFPD asking for help on burglary suspect
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in solving a recent break-in. On August 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., a man broke into a business located at 4 Burnside Dr. The suspect was described as a possible white male, wearing black gloves, black and […]
Plumber arrested after shots fired in Water Hole parking lot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls plumber is behind bars after allegedly entering and burglarizing a home and then went to a local bar where he fired a rifle inside of his work vehicle. Jacob Aaron Livingston was arrested on August 28, 2022, at The Water Hole. According to the arrest affidavit, Livingston first […]
Judge rules Anthony Kienlen held for trial on 2 recent charges
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A judge rules a man facing multiple charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer can be held to face trial on the two most recent charges. Anthony Kienlen’s attorney asked for an examining trial on the additional charges filed in July after Kienlen had earlier been charged with 14 […]
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
Mom gets 5 years for leaving her infant daughter in scalding water
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TCD) -- A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to five years in prison last week for reportedly leaving her young daughter in scalding water, causing burns across her body. Wichita County records indicate Jessica Brashear pleaded guilty to injury to a child and was given the sentence Aug....
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
Body found in empty lot on 9th Street
A body was found in an empty lot on the corner of 9th and Denver Streets Sunday afternoon.
One arrested after threatening to stab toddler during break-in
A man is in custody after engaging the Wichita Falls Police in a standoff at the Country Park Apartments on Professional Drive Sunday afternoon.
kswo.com
LPD Traffic Unit investigating Saturday night wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck that injured multiple people Saturday night to come forward to help with the investigation. Law enforcement shut down northeast Cache Road and Flowermound for several hours this weekend as they investigated. Around 9:15 p.m....
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
